Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:02 pm
Snowy User avatar
Widnes, far too quick around the ruck and we were lucky to be only 20 behind at Half Time. How long did the team have on the pop after beating the Humbles ?

Defence like a dogs back leg and the reluctance to smash Rangi Chase was there for all to see.

That Pitch definitely gives Widnes the advantage though. We seem reluctant to tackle and Crook's knees were absolutely pouring with blood.

We only looked dangerous when Hampshire was taking the line on.

looking at the league tables, finishing bottom may not be that bad !!
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:16 pm
Cokey User avatar
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek I've been saying it for a few weeks now, we are nailed on for the middle 8s, more than likely finishing bottom, it's not the end of the world though, a couple of new recruits on the way,Hock, Acton, and maybe Micky back, chuck in Higson, we will be OK and survive,Charlie knows. :thumb:


Ian i have succumbed to the fact we will be in the M8s some time ago. What is baffling tho, is like Genehunt says - too much tinkering. But yer reet,players coming back in and a couple o new uns, and we should be reet. :thumb:
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:18 pm
propforward 2338 wrote:
Didn't see that Widnes had much class.What they did have in abundance was the desire to play and win


Which also pretty much is us when we win - let's hope we see it again when it matters
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:33 pm
atomic User avatar
Snowy wrote:
Widnes, far too quick around the ruck and we were lucky to be only 20 behind at Half Time. How long did the team have on the pop after beating the Humbles ?

Defence like a dogs back leg and the reluctance to smash Rangi Chase was there for all to see.

That Pitch definitely gives Widnes the advantage though. We seem reluctant to tackle and Crook's knees were absolutely pouring with blood.

We only looked dangerous when Hampshire was taking the line on.

looking at the league tables, finishing bottom may not be that bad !!



Leigh have no availabilty to train on one?
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:43 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Not good enough ' tonight ' the players and coaching staff like the rest of us will be fully aware of it , I'm sure there will be , and I'm expecting to see a response next Saturday
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:05 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Drinkwater is crap most games....unless he has a fantastic kicking game, he is useless. Folk have slated Reynolds, but for some bizarre reason Josh get's away with it....
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:08 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
Reynolds has a great game v hull next game dropped
Reynolds came back v Wigan best player MOTM dropped what s going on ?
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:11 pm
JENKY User avatar
propforward 2338 wrote:
Didn't see that Widnes had much class.What they did have in abundance was the desire to play and win


Agree totally, they wanted it and knew it would set down a marker.
For some reason a lot of our focus seems to be on The Catalan game, This was the match we needed to show up in and play well as it was against (what was) the worst team in SL, we massively underperformed from coaching team to players- worst showing for a very very long time.
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:14 pm
Best team won. Our kicking game was dire as were our tackling and handling.

Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:15 pm
Centurino User avatar
Budgiezilla wrote:
Drinkwater is crap most games....unless he has a fantastic kicking game, he is useless. Folk have slated Reynolds, but for some bizarre reason Josh get's away with it....


I guess that's an interpretation. Or is he being asked to do too much in defence and attack? Needs a good partner and Hampshire is not it.
