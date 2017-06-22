Genehunt wrote: I think we need a top class coach , or at least one whos got some tactics. Every set leigh have is groundhog day 4-5 drives then a terrible kick ... thats if they dont knock it on

Difficult to blame the coach for that, we just don't have the class at the moment. It doesn't matter who the half backs are because they have very limited options.What worries me most is that even if Mortimer does come over we have no strike second row or centres - in fact we only have one centre unless I'm missing something, Paterson needs to be in the second row where he can have more of an impact in attackLet's see what the next couple of weeks bring, onwards and upwards and keep the faith (hopefully I'll believe that when I read it in the morning, because I'm a bit naffed off at the moment)