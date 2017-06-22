WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:00 pm
Qualifiers. Four away. Lucky to get to MPG just poor quality.

Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:09 pm
Small margins and Widnes looked dangerous every time Child had the whistle in his mouth!

Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:23 pm
Didn't seem to be at the races. Think we need Higham back fit he will make a difference.
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:31 pm
I think it's fair to say that Widnes played well and thoroughly deserved their win, whilst I have to admit that James Child had a decent game. Why Reynolds was dropped is absolutely baffling.
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:40 pm
I think we need a top class coach , or at least one whos got some tactics. Every set leigh have is groundhog day 4-5 drives then a terrible kick ... thats if they dont knock it on

Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:47 pm
Genehunt wrote:
I think we need a top class coach , or at least one whos got some tactics. Every set leigh have is groundhog day 4-5 drives then a terrible kick ... thats if they dont knock it on


Difficult to blame the coach for that, we just don't have the class at the moment. It doesn't matter who the half backs are because they have very limited options.

What worries me most is that even if Mortimer does come over we have no strike second row or centres - in fact we only have one centre unless I'm missing something, Paterson needs to be in the second row where he can have more of an impact in attack

Let's see what the next couple of weeks bring, onwards and upwards and keep the faith (hopefully I'll believe that when I read it in the morning :D, because I'm a bit naffed off at the moment)
Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:50 pm
ColD wrote:
Difficult to blame the coach for that, we just don't have the class at the moment. It doesn't matter who the half backs are because they have very limited options.

What worries me most is that even if Mortimer does come over we have no strike second row or centres - in fact we only have one centre unless I'm missing something, Paterson needs to be in the second row where he can have more of an impact in attack

Let's see what the next couple of weeks bring, onwards and upwards and keep the faith (hopefully I'll believe that when I read it in the morning :D, because I'm a bit naffed off at the moment)


To much tinkering

Re: Not good enough

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:51 pm
ColD wrote:
Difficult to blame the coach for that, we just don't have the class at the moment. It doesn't matter who the half backs are because they have very limited options.

What worries me most is that even if Mortimer does come over we have no strike second row or centres - in fact we only have one centre unless I'm missing something, Paterson needs to be in the second row where he can have more of an impact in attack

Let's see what the next couple of weeks bring, onwards and upwards and keep the faith (hopefully I'll believe that when I read it in the morning :D, because I'm a bit naffed off at the moment)

Didn't see that Widnes had much class.What they did have in abundance was the desire to play and win

