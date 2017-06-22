WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cash turnstile?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:40 pm
Just asking to see if there are cash turnstiles open for the away stand tomorrow.
Re: Cash turnstile?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:47 pm
Yep
Re: Cash turnstile?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:52 pm
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Yep

Brilliant, cheers
