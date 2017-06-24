WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Resign or Re-sign

Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:43 am
Bostwick
Rocky sure is a nice guy, he has improved after being dropped earlier in the season, however he still gives away too many penalties for me.

Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:46 pm
poplar panther
ah, the English language. Resign is when you leave, re-sign is when you stay. LOL
Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:53 pm
Bostwick
Matty Gee is another to sign on for a further two years. Good news.

Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:14 pm
Andover Boy
Have to say Roquica has improved since coming back but still doesn't do enough for me. I'd be inclined to look elsewhere
Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:04 am
Rob from Erith
Andover Boy wrote:
Have to say Roquica has improved since coming back but still doesn't do enough for me. I'd be inclined to look elsewhere



Agreed. He looks like the sort of forward we need but he doesn't match up to the likes of Ioane, Bienek or Pitts.
Pity really as he has the physical attributes.
Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:34 pm
LU2
Ben Hellewell adds another 2 years. Must be something in the water! :D :D :D

Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:00 pm
Bostwick
It is good news about Ben. Let us get Api signed soon.
