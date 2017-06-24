WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Resign or Re-sign

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:43 am
Rocky sure is a nice guy, he has improved after being dropped earlier in the season, however he still gives away too many penalties for me.

Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:46 pm
ah, the English language. Resign is when you leave, re-sign is when you stay. LOL
Re: Resign or Re-sign

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:53 pm
Matty Gee is another to sign on for a further two years. Good news.
