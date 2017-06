I'm not being aggressive and sorry if it appears I was I was just taken aback that someone could suggest that. Surely if he was happy to come over here to play he would know pregnancy could happen and take it in to account. He may not be able to fly home at the end of the season depending on how far pregnant she is and whether or not she would be happy to go back on her own. Lots of equations, hence my surprise in the beginning. We cannot second guess someone else's thoughts and intentions