Was interesting to hear Sika in his interview say he wants to be playing more minutes in each game and got the impression the more minutes he does in a game the better he is.



Maybe Sika could be a replacement for Ellis (if he calls time on his career at the end of this season) in the short term until we find a suitable replacement. To be honest whenever Ellis calls time its an impossible task to replace like for like as he is such a quality player on & off the pitch.