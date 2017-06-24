WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sika Manu

Re: Sika Manu

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:19 pm
knocker norton Bronze RLFANS Member
Sika is the glue for us. Holds things together. Not too dissimilar to Kearney back in the day.

Great move to play in the middles at loose forward. A player that has the respect of all the players on the pitch.
Re: Sika Manu

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:28 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
knocker norton wrote:
Sika is the glue for us. Holds things together. Not too dissimilar to Kearney back in the day.

Great move to play in the middles at loose forward. A player that has the respect of all the players on the pitch.


Indeed.
Image

Re: Sika Manu

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:45 pm
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Player of the year so far. Got some skills as well. Seen a few handy flick passes from him this season.
Great player

Re: Sika Manu

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:57 pm
Fields of Fire User avatar
I was sat with a couple of Aussie visitors on Friday and they were singing Sika's praises all the way through the game.

Re: Sika Manu

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:21 am
the cal train User avatar
threepennystander wrote:
I'm sure it was grix who yeamo flattened with a identical hit few years ago which was like a car crash. If I was him I'd be aiming for a ban the week before. 2 of the biggest hits at k.c and he's been on the end of both. :D

2011, Grix kept trying to come out the back for 3 on 2 with Yeamo and Briscoe. Think he got smashed twice.
Re: Sika Manu

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:21 am
Chris71 User avatar
Was interesting to hear Sika in his interview say he wants to be playing more minutes in each game and got the impression the more minutes he does in a game the better he is.

Maybe Sika could be a replacement for Ellis (if he calls time on his career at the end of this season) in the short term until we find a suitable replacement. To be honest whenever Ellis calls time its an impossible task to replace like for like as he is such a quality player on & off the pitch.
