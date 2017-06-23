“Me and my family love it here and it’s nice and relaxing. It suits me because I don’t like to do a lot,” Manu continued. “I like to just sit around at home. It’s good for me and my partner. I’m more of a back garden guy.”

He's in great form at the moment and I agree that we need to be offering a contract extension. Judging by his comments in the HDM the other day I think he'd be keen to stay longer.