Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:00 pm
Willie Manu would have being phenomenal in this current team.
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:09 pm
Another great game tonight and probably my MOTM. Has been better playing in the middle than wide out IMO

Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:11 pm
Need to get him and Carlos signed up longer
