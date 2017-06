I'd have Leeds and Hull bigger favourites then Cas to win the GF tbh. They're proven in high pressure games.



Wigan would rightfully be favourites for the cup at the minute. Leeds and Hull could go either way whereas the bookies will feel Wigan are big favourites for the other semi so they'll see them as being the most likely team to be in the final.



In truth both comps are totally open and anybody could win them. The LLS is done and dusted.