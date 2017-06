After looking at a number of odds sites i have come across some bizzare prices! e.g. Wigan are 1,000 to 1 to be league leaders this season but are 6/4 favourites to win the Challenge Cup this year! and are 11,4 to win the GF! Cas are 1/20 to win the League Leaders shield! but are 8/1 to win the GF! Whoever is making the odds must be certain that there is no chance of any team catching up with Cas for the Lead leadership