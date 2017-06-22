|
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pmPosts:
911
|
propforward 2338 wrote:
Riddy cant get in this team our coaches are taking the p. Its them who should be out on loan
Nobody wants them
|
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022
Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025
Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh
//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/
[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11507
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Tonight's game was more painful, than having my teeth out this afternoon.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:58 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9477
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
Whatever Ridyard has/hasn't done, to fall out of favour, for my money he possesses more class in his little finger than the rest of the team is collectively displaying.
Also, it's asking a heck of a lot of a possible new half back to miraculously turn this around in three games plus the play offs. I can see the Championship looming large again.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:06 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2686
Location: LEYTH
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Tonight's game was more painful, than having my teeth out this afternoon.
Ian, I don't know how much it cost thi fer have thi tooth out, I could've done that for thi fer nowt.
Anyway,Let's hope they can put it right in France. Iv'e been learning the language a little bit too.
Here goes - Deux pintes de bière s'il vous plaît.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11507
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Cokey wrote:
:lol:
Ian, I don't know how much it cost thi fer have thi tooth out, I could've done that for thi fer nowt.
Anyway,Let's hope they can put it right in France. Iv'e been learning the language a little bit too.
Here goes - Deux pintes de bière s'il vous plaît.
Derek, it cost me 25 quid, not bad, and Jukesy was there
can you make and fit Dentures?
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
|
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2686
Location: LEYTH
|
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:41 am
|
mish
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3366
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
|
Looks like Paul Cooke isn't as good a coach as he thinks he is. An absolutely mind boggling decision to drop Reynolds and this team isn't fit to lick the boots of the Championship winning team.
|
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:44 am
|
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5367
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
|
mish wrote:
Looks like Paul Cooke isn't as good a coach as he thinks he is. An absolutely mind boggling decision to drop Reynolds and this team isn't fit to lick the boots of the Championship winning team.
On last nights performance I agree, how many of last nights 17 will line up against the championship team is another matter
GLASS HALF FULL
|
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:48 am
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 597
|
mish wrote:
Looks like Paul Cooke isn't as good a coach as he thinks he is. An absolutely mind boggling decision to drop Reynolds and this team isn't fit to lick the boots of the Championship winning team.
Has Cooke been promoted then to enable him to make these decisions?
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:30 am
|
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2012 9:19 am
Posts: 150
|
Genehunt wrote:
Plastic pitch for plastic Scousers
So then what happened gene?
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Centurino, Genehunt, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], Iggy79, jetblack74, Keiththered, kiwileyther, LeythIg, mattwom, Mild Rover, Original Salford City Red, propforward 2338, robsnan, RoyBoy29, Salty mouse, smokinjoe, steadygetyerboots-on, Vikingsufferer and 237 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|