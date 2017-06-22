WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonights Predictions

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Tonights Predictions

 
Post a reply

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:29 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 911
propforward 2338 wrote:
Riddy cant get in this team our coaches are taking the p. Its them who should be out on loan


Nobody wants them
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:56 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11504
Location: blackpool tower circus
Tonight's game was more painful, than having my teeth out this afternoon.

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:58 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9477
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Whatever Ridyard has/hasn't done, to fall out of favour, for my money he possesses more class in his little finger than the rest of the team is collectively displaying.

Also, it's asking a heck of a lot of a possible new half back to miraculously turn this around in three games plus the play offs. I can see the Championship looming large again.

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:06 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2686
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
Tonight's game was more painful, than having my teeth out this afternoon.


:lol: :lol:

Ian, I don't know how much it cost thi fer have thi tooth out, I could've done that for thi fer nowt. :lol: :lol:

Anyway,Let's hope they can put it right in France. Iv'e been learning the language a little bit too.

Here goes - Deux pintes de bière s'il vous plaît. :D
Image Image Image

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:14 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11504
Location: blackpool tower circus
Cokey wrote:
:lol: :lol:

Ian, I don't know how much it cost thi fer have thi tooth out, I could've done that for thi fer nowt. :lol: :lol:

Anyway,Let's hope they can put it right in France. Iv'e been learning the language a little bit too.

Here goes - Deux pintes de bière s'il vous plaît. :D

Derek, it cost me 25 quid, not bad, and Jukesy was there :shock: can you make and fit Dentures? :lol:

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2686
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek, it cost me 25 quid, not bad, and Jukesy was there :shock: can you make and fit Dentures? :lol:


Ian, Are these any good? :lol: :lol:




Image
Image Image Image

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:41 am
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3366
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Looks like Paul Cooke isn't as good a coach as he thinks he is. An absolutely mind boggling decision to drop Reynolds and this team isn't fit to lick the boots of the Championship winning team.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:44 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5366
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
mish wrote:
Looks like Paul Cooke isn't as good a coach as he thinks he is. An absolutely mind boggling decision to drop Reynolds and this team isn't fit to lick the boots of the Championship winning team.


On last nights performance I agree, how many of last nights 17 will line up against the championship team is another matter

GLASS HALF FULL :thumb: :thumb:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, ColD, leg_end, mish, Morvan, propforward 2338, robsnan, Sandy Loner, scrum and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,2261,43476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM