Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:27 pm
LeythIg


Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1674
Location: Landan
jetblack74 wrote:
Great form :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
You've won 2 of your last 13 games you weapon!


Also 2 our of our last 4.

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:19 pm
JENKY



Joined: Wed Mar 06, 2002 10:28 pm
Posts: 4900
Location: At the seaside
Widnes 26 Leigh 29
Mines a pint...

'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'
Headingley 05th October 2014.

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:59 pm
Bent&Bongser



Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1114
Leigh to edge it and a squeaky bum for Bongser.

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:58 pm
charlie caroli



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11499
Location: blackpool tower circus
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Leigh to edge it and a squeaky bum for Bongser.

Not like you Bongser, myself I'm going for a Leigh win by 8 points, Jukesy told me this afternoon in the Dentist. :wink:

Re: Tonights Predictions

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:03 pm
Morvan

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 8:34 am
Posts: 14
I think people need to re-think their predictions, an absolutely appalling performance. The number of missed tackles is nothing short of disgraceful.
