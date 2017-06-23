Dezzies_right_hook wrote: Yes his last two games after everybody was calling for his return he was shocking his defence was poor he came in and didn't make the tackle countless times the same kind of things he has done all his career which he could normally fix it with his speed and fast reactions injuries and age to an extent have taken their toll he returned to us and looked a new player with a much improved defence and not making so many incorrect desisions



My main point was why waste game time on a player who does not fit into your plans and based on his last two performances he should not get into the side anyway when we have two young players who need the game time and will learn from their mistakes and improve whilst penny is not going to as he would have done it by now!!

Matty Russell has put in two years of utter abysmal performances on the wing, no one bats an eyelid because his scoots are dead good.Penny plays two games and is below average and everyone looses their minds. Its worth noting that Penny came up against the best left edge in the comp against Cas in one of those. Against Wigan there was only one try down Penny's wing and even that was because Atkins was more interested in stroking Marshalls arm then putting a shoulder into his jaw.Penny has done no better in attack but that's because our wingers receive absolutely 0 service. We're clueless in attack. Defensive wise Penny has done no worse at all. At least he can knock a ball out of play.