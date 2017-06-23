WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Catalan.

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:17 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1308
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
Yes his last two games after everybody was calling for his return he was shocking his defence was poor he came in and didn't make the tackle countless times the same kind of things he has done all his career which he could normally fix it with his speed and fast reactions injuries and age to an extent have taken their toll he returned to us and looked a new player with a much improved defence and not making so many incorrect desisions

My main point was why waste game time on a player who does not fit into your plans and based on his last two performances he should not get into the side anyway when we have two young players who need the game time and will learn from their mistakes and improve whilst penny is not going to as he would have done it by now!!



Matty Russell has put in two years of utter abysmal performances on the wing, no one bats an eyelid because his scoots are dead good.

Penny plays two games and is below average and everyone looses their minds. Its worth noting that Penny came up against the best left edge in the comp against Cas in one of those. Against Wigan there was only one try down Penny's wing and even that was because Atkins was more interested in stroking Marshalls arm then putting a shoulder into his jaw.

Penny has done no better in attack but that's because our wingers receive absolutely 0 service. We're clueless in attack. Defensive wise Penny has done no worse at all. At least he can knock a ball out of play.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:43 am
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 426
Location: Well, here of course
moving on... wrote:
Matty Russell has put in two years of utter abysmal performances on the wing, no one bats an eyelid because his scoots are dead good.

Penny plays two games and is below average and everyone looses their minds. Its worth noting that Penny came up against the best left edge in the comp against Cas in one of those. Against Wigan there was only one try down Penny's wing and even that was because Atkins was more interested in stroking Marshalls arm then putting a shoulder into his jaw.

Penny has done no better in attack but that's because our wingers receive absolutely 0 service. We're clueless in attack. Defensive wise Penny has done no worse at all. At least he can knock a ball out of play.


Couldt agree more :BOW:

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:08 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 597
moving on... wrote:
Matty Russell has put in two years of utter abysmal performances on the wing, no one bats an eyelid because his scoots are dead good.

Penny plays two games and is below average and everyone looses their minds. Its worth noting that Penny came up against the best left edge in the comp against Cas in one of those. Against Wigan there was only one try down Penny's wing and even that was because Atkins was more interested in stroking Marshalls arm then putting a shoulder into his jaw.

Penny has done no better in attack but that's because our wingers receive absolutely 0 service. We're clueless in attack. Defensive wise Penny has done no worse at all. At least he can knock a ball out of play.


Nonsense his defence has been poor his whole career as has his desision making a few good games and a few good tackles don't make him any good !! We accepted his weaknesses as he was lightning fast however that speed has gone !! Cannot justify his performance against cas as well they're good that's laughable he was lost and absolutely garbage that game any of the fans could do a better job than he did that game

Yet you lot want him on the wing after his last game that's crazy and the only reasoning is he's a winger !! T

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:27 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 701
Location: Warrington
If i were to list what i thought were warringtons ten finest tries over the past 30+ years then at least two of them would be by kev (both against saints) and he could get a couple more in there. The two tries at Knowsley road could not be scored by ANY current super league winger. Penny himself, some poor luck with coaches (lowes and smith) and playing in the wrong era stopped him becoming a superstar. Offiah would struggle for a game these days especially if his exits sets were average and he was poor under a high ball...and if he did play he'd get dropped for goosestepping and daring to entertain the crowd.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 1:45 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 787
Location: Warrington
ratticusfinch wrote:
If i were to list what i thought were warringtons ten finest tries over the past 30+ years then at least two of them would be by kev (both against saints) and he could get a couple more in there. The two tries at Knowsley road could not be scored by ANY current super league winger. Penny himself, some poor luck with coaches (lowes and smith) and playing in the wrong era stopped him becoming a superstar. Offiah would struggle for a game these days especially if his exits sets were average and he was poor under a high ball...and if he did play he'd get dropped for goosestepping and daring to entertain the crowd.


I totally agree.
