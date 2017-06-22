Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: Penny's last few performances? Any chance you could expand on that?

Yes his last two games after everybody was calling for his return he was shocking his defence was poor he came in and didn't make the tackle countless times the same kind of things he has done all his career which he could normally fix it with his speed and fast reactions injuries and age to an extent have taken their toll he returned to us and looked a new player with a much improved defence and not making so many incorrect desisionsMy main point was why waste game time on a player who does not fit into your plans and based on his last two performances he should not get into the side anyway when we have two young players who need the game time and will learn from their mistakes and improve whilst penny is not going to as he would have done it by now!!