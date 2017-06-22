WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Catalan.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Squad for Catalan.

 
Post a reply

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:49 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 596
karetaker wrote:
Your more than likely right, i mean who would ever think of putiing a winger on the wing instead of a fullback :CRAZY:



In my opinion it would be crazy to put penny on the wing he has been truely awful in his last few performances and I don't think he will get into the team again ! He has lost his speed and been poor in positioning and desision making has been as bad as I have seen it dagger n Johnson will get much needed experience to help them develop further penny won't.

Dagger n Johnson are too young to say they are full backs and could easily become wingers many players play their youth and academy in deferent positions look at Westwood centre did he not have a stint on the wing second row and prop quite diverse lot of positions, obrien was a hb but flourished at full back for Salford so the argument of penny over Johnson just because penny is a winger n Johnson played majority of rugby at full back not a reason to have him automatically selected because he's a winger ??

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 7:58 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 596
Dagger
Lineham
Savellio
Julien
Johnson
Patton
Gidley
Hill
Clarke
Sims
Atkins
Hughes
Westerman

Cooper
Philbin
Dwyer
King

Can cut out pass past Atkins easier if he's in second row and savellio could get the ball to lineham same with Hughes other side julien is a bit raw at centre but still better option than Hughes who with Atkins can run the ball in hard when needed but try to run some good lines and draw defenders in to create space or options for gidley n Patton to pass into !!

Let's try to work with the players we have rather than try n get them playing a way they are not able to do ??? Or am I just being crazy with that idea lol

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:37 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35329
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
In my opinion it would be crazy to put penny on the wing he has been truely awful in his last few performances and I don't think he will get into the team again ! He has lost his speed and been poor in positioning and desision making has been as bad as I have seen it dagger n Johnson will get much needed experience to help them develop further penny won't.

Dagger n Johnson are too young to say they are full backs and could easily become wingers many players play their youth and academy in deferent positions look at Westwood centre did he not have a stint on the wing second row and prop quite diverse lot of positions, obrien was a hb but flourished at full back for Salford so the argument of penny over Johnson just because penny is a winger n Johnson played majority of rugby at full back not a reason to have him automatically selected because he's a winger ??

Penny's last few performances? Any chance you could expand on that?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:19 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3135
Location: warrington
Bit harsh on Penny i think, only played twice on the wing this season and coming into a poor team anyway, good job we have Russell then hey.

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:34 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5315
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
is anybody bothered ...??

Ive got to be honest this season's dead for me.
We clearly aren't sacking Smith, so I'm just going for a Saturday afternoon pint.

he can play all players out of position because I just:
Image
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:43 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 596
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Penny's last few performances? Any chance you could expand on that?



Yes his last two games after everybody was calling for his return he was shocking his defence was poor he came in and didn't make the tackle countless times the same kind of things he has done all his career which he could normally fix it with his speed and fast reactions injuries and age to an extent have taken their toll he returned to us and looked a new player with a much improved defence and not making so many incorrect desisions

My main point was why waste game time on a player who does not fit into your plans and based on his last two performances he should not get into the side anyway when we have two young players who need the game time and will learn from their mistakes and improve whilst penny is not going to as he would have done it by now!!

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:55 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 596
the flying biscuit wrote:
is anybody bothered ...??

Ive got to be honest this season's dead for me.
We clearly aren't sacking Smith, so I'm just going for a Saturday afternoon pint.

he can play all players out of position because I just:
Image


Don't blame you!!

I personally think that only attendance figures will kick the ppl in charge into action !!

If pomeroy is out for the season as rumoured then ppl need to be sacked for his recruitment! and hiku is our only confirmed signing then I think there's still time for a new manager to come in and make some signings he's a good player that most SL clubs would sign if they needed a winger and he was available. I hope that the club are waiting for final confirmation of the middle 8s before making a desision this year has been a complete disaster and surely the club know that a few new players won't really fix the bigger problem that our tactics are just not good enough ! And the if plan A doesn't work then do it better next time has not worked out so far !!!

Re: Squad for Catalan.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:34 am
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 757
I don't care either really, totally lost faith that the coaching staff can get the squad to perform at their best regardless who they pick.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, CW8, hatty, nathanwood7, wire-flyer and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,2261,43476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM