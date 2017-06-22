The FA is to end all sponsorship deals with betting companies this month following a three-month review.
The governing body signed a “long-term” deal with Ladbrokes in June 2016 to become its “official betting partner” following a similar agreement with William Hill.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/20 ... -companies
What opportunities or threats could this present to the Super League and RFL in coming months and years. Whilst we are unlikely to follow suit, we are in a predicament where both major competitions in this country are sponsored by betting companies. Could public mood turn on betting companies like they have with alcohol? Unlikely.