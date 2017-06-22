Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote: What about big company loan sharks such as wonga? Fairly sure they sponsored Blackpool during their year in the premier league. Surely a company like wonga, exploiting the most vulnerable people in society with loans at extortionate interest rates are worse than a bookies.



You also have companies like McDonalds and Coca Cola sponsoring massive global events like the Olympics and World Cup, at a time when the world is going through a obesity and diabetes crisis.



It can't really be down to the RFL to decide what companies are acceptable to make a sponsorship deal with, we sadly need to go with the highest bidder.



If the government were to ban advertising from a whole host of undesirable industries, I would fully support them with it.

Sorry but this is just nonsense.Of course it's down to The RFL to decide which companies best fit the sports needs and to go to the highest bidder, regardless of any "fall out" would be totally irresponsible.Of course, there arent too many sectors within the commercial world that people would object to but, to suggest that sport is open to the highest bidder, regardless of that company's ethics is just daft.They should be enhancing the sport's image and that means going with sponsors that will help take the sport forward.French football has severe restrictions on alcohol being advertised within that sport and of course tobacco advertising is banned just about all sport.