All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:09 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 213
The FA is to end all sponsorship deals with betting companies this month following a three-month review.

The governing body signed a “long-term” deal with Ladbrokes in June 2016 to become its “official betting partner” following a similar agreement with William Hill.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/20 ... -companies

What opportunities or threats could this present to the Super League and RFL in coming months and years. Whilst we are unlikely to follow suit, we are in a predicament where both major competitions in this country are sponsored by betting companies. Could public mood turn on betting companies like they have with alcohol? Unlikely.
Re: All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:20 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1243
Personally I don't think public mood has turned against Alchohol - I don't remember hearing the general public or fans of sports moaning about alchohol sponsoring events - it was the media, politicians and people with a vested interest. The smoking one was different.
I think we should use it as an opportunity and go and grab their money - we can't really afford to take the moral high ground and turn away sponsorship money.
The betting companies are still going to offer odds on the sports so as a sport, you might as well make a quid out of it.

Re: All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:27 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22547
I have to admit that I do find the links between sports and betting companies a bit distasteful, especially the sheer volume of advertisements during sports.

I think there will come a point maybe 5-10 years down the line where these sorts of deals aren't acceptable anymore. Perhaps Richard Lewis' prescience has been shown once again.

If we did need to move away from gambling companies. I'd wonder if we could get a contra deal from Sky for say 20 games to be shown on terrestrial tv and then we go sell that to itv or channel 4 or whoever we get the money and sky get to advertise 'Sky Super League' on terrestrial t.v. to sports watchers using us to convert some to pay tv aubscribers.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
vastman wrote:
Re: All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:28 am
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 680
I don't like betting companies myself but where do you stop with all this "moral" sponsorship. I've never smoked but was always happy to watch tobacco sponsored RL competitions. We all have our personal likes and dislikes amongst sponsors anyway and while I don't like loan sharks, ambulance chasing lawyers and anything to do with Rupert Murdoch others may have different lists. So I take a pragmatic view point with RL sponsorship as unfortunately beggars can't be choosers. The best I can do is try to boycott sponsors of things I don't like - RU and the Conservative Party for example.

Re: All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:36 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8182
Smith's Brolly wrote:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/jun/22/fa-announces-end-to-sponsorship-deals-with-betting-companies

What opportunities or threats could this present to the Super League and RFL in coming months and years. Whilst we are unlikely to follow suit, we are in a predicament where both major competitions in this country are sponsored by betting companies. Could public mood turn on betting companies like they have with alcohol? Unlikely.


The current "trend" regarding betting companies, is a ticking time bomb.
Nobody knows when, exactly, but, there will come a point in future, when there are significant numbers addicted to on line gambling and gaming, when the rules get significantly tightened up.

RL, at present, cant afford to be too fussy as we dont have a long queue of sponsors forming a queue to Red Hall and we will remain happy to take anything we can get.

On the plus side, Ladbrokes is a step up from Foxy Bingo.

Re: All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:39 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 864
What about big company loan sharks such as wonga? Fairly sure they sponsored Blackpool during their year in the premier league. Surely a company like wonga, exploiting the most vulnerable people in society with loans at extortionate interest rates are worse than a bookies.

You also have companies like McDonalds and Coca Cola sponsoring massive global events like the Olympics and World Cup, at a time when the world is going through a obesity and diabetes crisis.

It can't really be down to the RFL to decide what companies are acceptable to make a sponsorship deal with, we sadly need to go with the highest bidder.

If the government were to ban advertising from a whole host of undesirable industries, I would fully support them with it.

Re: All bets are off!

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:42 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8182
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
What about big company loan sharks such as wonga? Fairly sure they sponsored Blackpool during their year in the premier league. Surely a company like wonga, exploiting the most vulnerable people in society with loans at extortionate interest rates are worse than a bookies.

You also have companies like McDonalds and Coca Cola sponsoring massive global events like the Olympics and World Cup, at a time when the world is going through a obesity and diabetes crisis.

It can't really be down to the RFL to decide what companies are acceptable to make a sponsorship deal with, we sadly need to go with the highest bidder.

If the government were to ban advertising from a whole host of undesirable industries, I would fully support them with it.


Sorry but this is just nonsense.
Of course it's down to The RFL to decide which companies best fit the sports needs and to go to the highest bidder, regardless of any "fall out" would be totally irresponsible.
Of course, there arent too many sectors within the commercial world that people would object to but, to suggest that sport is open to the highest bidder, regardless of that company's ethics is just daft.
They should be enhancing the sport's image and that means going with sponsors that will help take the sport forward.
French football has severe restrictions on alcohol being advertised within that sport and of course tobacco advertising is banned just about all sport.

