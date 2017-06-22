The FA is to end all sponsorship deals with betting companies this month following a three-month review.



The governing body signed a “long-term” deal with Ladbrokes in June 2016 to become its “official betting partner” following a similar agreement with William Hill.

What opportunities or threats could this present to the Super League and RFL in coming months and years. Whilst we are unlikely to follow suit, we are in a predicament where both major competitions in this country are sponsored by betting companies. Could public mood turn on betting companies like they have with alcohol? Unlikely.