Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:09 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

The FA is to end all sponsorship deals with betting companies this month following a three-month review.

The governing body signed a “long-term” deal with Ladbrokes in June 2016 to become its “official betting partner” following a similar agreement with William Hill.


What opportunities or threats could this present to the Super League and RFL in coming months and years. Whilst we are unlikely to follow suit, we are in a predicament where both major competitions in this country are sponsored by betting companies. Could public mood turn on betting companies like they have with alcohol? Unlikely.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

