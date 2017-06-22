DGM wrote: :lol:



We've moved on from the Quota years, it's 7 "non-Federation" trained players that clubs are allowed, which is anyone that wasn't affiliated with the RLEF prior to the age of 21 I believe.



Passports don't matter anymore.



Hull FC have 7.

I thought there was a maximum number of non federation trained players, a maximum number of overseas players (non EU passport) and a minimum number of club trained player. I don't know the actual limits though. Is this still the case?