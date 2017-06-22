[Gareth] wrote: Dont worry, Jean will be on here soon to explain how it works given the number that the Couragous Catalans have in their ranks

I'll try and save him the bother.Their "Non-Fed" contingent are: Inu, Williame, Aiton, Moa, Horo, Bird, Walsh. So, 7.Louis Anderson I believe is granted dispensation as he was playing in SL prior to the rule changes (c2009?). This was the same for Hull last year with Feka Paleaaesina.Broughton, Myler, Burgess, Thornley are English and came through at SL clubs, therefore they're "Federation" trained and don't count. That's the same for any French players playing at English clubs (Springer, Escare, Julien etc).All above board.