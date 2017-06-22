|
What is the current quota for overseas players in Super League? Hull FC seem to have a lot - Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Michaels, Minichiello, Manu. Obviously it's all legal and above board, but I'm just curious to know how they fit them all in. Presumably Minichiello counts as being EU (Italy)?
Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:53 am
Dont worry, Jean will be on here soon to explain how it works given the number that the Couragous Catalans have in their ranks
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 am
I thought it was essentially 7 non fed trained allowed regardless of passport, Hull have 7 so they're at the limit.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:28 am
We've moved on from the Quota years, it's 7 "non-Federation" trained players that clubs are allowed, which is anyone that wasn't affiliated with the RLEF prior to the age of 21 I believe.
Passports don't matter anymore.
Hull FC have 7.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:36 am
I'll try and save him the bother.
Their "Non-Fed" contingent are: Inu, Williame, Aiton, Moa, Horo, Bird, Walsh. So, 7.
Louis Anderson I believe is granted dispensation as he was playing in SL prior to the rule changes (c2009?). This was the same for Hull last year with Feka Paleaaesina.
Broughton, Myler, Burgess, Thornley are English and came through at SL clubs, therefore they're "Federation" trained and don't count. That's the same for any French players playing at English clubs (Springer, Escare, Julien etc).
All above board.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:59 am
What's the point of a quota system if clubs aren't forced to produce players?
