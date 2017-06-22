WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The quota system

The quota system

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:34 am
The Speculator User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 20, 2005 11:27 am
Posts: 353
Location: 52 Festive Road
What is the current quota for overseas players in Super League? Hull FC seem to have a lot - Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Michaels, Minichiello, Manu. Obviously it's all legal and above board, but I'm just curious to know how they fit them all in. Presumably Minichiello counts as being EU (Italy)?

Re: The quota system

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:53 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13918
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
The Speculator wrote:
What is the current quota for overseas players in Super League? Hull FC seem to have a lot - Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Michaels, Minichiello, Manu. Obviously it's all legal and above board, but I'm just curious to know how they fit them all in. Presumably Minichiello counts as being EU (Italy)?



Dont worry, Jean will be on here soon to explain how it works given the number that the Couragous Catalans have in their ranks
Re: The quota system

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:21 am
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5000
I thought it was essentially 7 non fed trained allowed regardless of passport, Hull have 7 so they're at the limit.

Re: The quota system

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:28 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1903
The Speculator wrote:
What is the current quota for overseas players in Super League? Hull FC seem to have a lot - Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Michaels, Minichiello, Manu. Obviously it's all legal and above board, but I'm just curious to know how they fit them all in. Presumably Minichiello counts as being EU (Italy)?


:lol:

We've moved on from the Quota years, it's 7 "non-Federation" trained players that clubs are allowed, which is anyone that wasn't affiliated with the RLEF prior to the age of 21 I believe.

Passports don't matter anymore.

Hull FC have 7.
Re: The quota system

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:36 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1903
[Gareth] wrote:
Dont worry, Jean will be on here soon to explain how it works given the number that the Couragous Catalans have in their ranks


:lol:

I'll try and save him the bother.

Their "Non-Fed" contingent are: Inu, Williame, Aiton, Moa, Horo, Bird, Walsh. So, 7.

Louis Anderson I believe is granted dispensation as he was playing in SL prior to the rule changes (c2009?). This was the same for Hull last year with Feka Paleaaesina.

Broughton, Myler, Burgess, Thornley are English and came through at SL clubs, therefore they're "Federation" trained and don't count. That's the same for any French players playing at English clubs (Springer, Escare, Julien etc).

All above board.
Re: The quota system

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:59 am
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22545
What's the point of a quota system if clubs aren't forced to produce players?
