WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire (a) - Joe Westerman-Super-Mare

Board index Super League Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Wire (a) - Joe Westerman-Super-Mare

 
Post a reply

Re: Wire (a) - Joe Westerman-Super-Mare

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:34 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3010
Location: Peterborough
http://freeteams.com/EnglishDragons/new ... ory=161279

Re: Wire (a) - Joe Westerman-Super-Mare

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:34 pm
Cattagirl Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 11:03 am
Posts: 33
catalanglais wrote:
Looks like Gigot will now be out for 2 or 3 games for abusing the referee,rather than his colleagues. So who will play full back ? Albert ?

Gigot found not guilty and clear to play according to Twitter
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cattagirl, Punos, shropshire-leyther and 25 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,7552,10776,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM