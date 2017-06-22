WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire (a) - Joe Westerman-Super-Mare

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:14 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Battle of the two least-in-form sides in the comp. Could be gruesome viewing.

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:30 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Wire:
Atkins, Clark, Cooper, Dagger, Dwyer, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, J Johnson, Jullien, King, Lineham, Patton, Penny, Philbin, Savelio, Sims, Westerman, Wilde.

Clark and Gidley back is huge for them

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:31 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Dracs:
Gigot, Broughton, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Thornley, Da Costa, Margalet, Djalout

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:01 pm
catalanglais
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Well we now have 10 of our original starting 13.i would be amazed if we won,but one never knows

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:49 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Pity no Gregory Bird. :(
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:45 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Shame that we were in the match all the way.

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 10:09 pm
catalanglais
Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Our best performance in a long time ,marred by the try gifted by the preening,whinging Gigot,who blames everyone but himself,and 2 errors in attack by Anderson.The crucial game against Leigh next week looks a bit easier.I am away for a while,but shall be back for the middle eights.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:55 am
lewis9966
Joined: Fri Jun 05, 2015 11:09 am
Agree Re Gigot. Always moaning and whinging. Someone needs to grab him and have a word

