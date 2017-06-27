WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:45 am
JINJER
Sacred Cow wrote:
Impossible to say without knowing the details of the deal on offer! I will say that we currently pay a market rent on BV plus all the very considerable maintenance costs. With a new stadium these wouldn't be as high so even paying a market rent there would be a saving there you would have thought. Plus the RFL are now going to be charging us if our ground doesn't meet standards so BV is about to get even more expensive. Again not the case with a new ground. So from that point of view it would likely be more profitable on the assumption that the rent price isn't ridiculous. The additional revenue streams are the ones that will be the sticking point. I guess we want it all day every day whilst the new trust probably wants a management company in place to run that side of things and take a cut of the pie to effectively pay for the build over time. But all guesswork right now.

As for the second part of your post from the outside they've done nothing illegal other than possibly not include Newcold in the trigger point. But even if they had that point would not have been reached yet. Now whether there is anything else kicking around not in the public domain we don't know but you would have thought if so then there'd be a stadium at Newmarket by now!

I only ask the latter question as I've read a YEP, or Wakey express interview with CB saying they'd take their argument to a judicial review, I can't for the life of me find the article though.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:53 am
Slugger McBatt
JINJER wrote:
I only ask the latter question as I've read a YEP, or Wakey express interview with CB saying they'd take their argument to a judicial review, I can't for the life of me find the article though.


FIL's post at top of page 21
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:56 am
Sacred Cow
JINJER wrote:
I only ask the latter question as I've read a YEP, or Wakey express interview with CB saying they'd take their argument to a judicial review, I can't for the life of me find the article though.

I thought it was just about Newcold, could be wrong though. I think if that was the case i personally feel it would be pointless though as i think the time has come to accept that Newmarket just isn't going to get built in time under the present agreement. That trigger point will never be passed. We need to find a halfway house that works for both sides otherwise we are screwed and they know it. But if they want to make money out of this stadium they need us to be a competitive superleague side so it is in their interest not to nail us to the ground as well. Just get around the table and make the damn thing happen.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:00 am
djcool
I wonder how much the extra streams of income, such as food and drink sold on match day are. The last owners of the club paid for other company's provide the services, but it was found out not to be in the clubs best interest. So I can see why they would want to retain these income streams

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:36 am
Slugger McBatt
djcool wrote:
I wonder how much the extra streams of income, such as food and drink sold on match day are. The last owners of the club paid for other company's provide the services, but it was found out not to be in the clubs best interest. So I can see why they would want to retain these income streams


Taking a simple exam, at Warrington they sell a can of John Smiths, that probably wholesales at 50p, for £4, and pour it into a plastic glass. Even with overheads, maybe looking at a quid a glass. I bet you can sell a thousand a game. Not everyone drinks John Smiths, of course, but plenty of people drink more than one. That's £40,000 profit a season just on John Smiths, which is probably a salary for a young player showing promise.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:40 am
newgroundb4cas
Rodney left a bad taste in snooker fans mouths.

http://snookerscene.blogspot.co.uk/2009 ... t.html?m=1
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:41 am
Eastern Wildcat
Yes, I would have said about the same their Slugger.

Add in though too food and hot drinks, you could be looking at more.

In one of Hull KRs bars, they have slot machines too

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:47 am
wakeytrin
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Wowzer. This statement from Mr Carter this evening has just linked all the pieces together for me. And I must say, what a devious and clever little game the other 3 parties (SRW, PB & YC) have played. Outrageous, but clearly used their years of experience in these matters to well and truly back WT into a corner.

SRW stepping down from the Trust all of a sudden, PB becoming empathetic and finding a new desire all of a sudden, the secret un-minuted meetings..... It all makes perfect sense to me now.

Forgive my pessimistic approach, but I see it in very basic terms:

They've found a way to publicly and collectively show unwavering support for the development, whilst finding a way to offer completely unsuitable terms for it from the off (MC and CB to stand down, revenue constraints etc). Hence when Wakefield reject the terms, they can walk away saying "we did all we could but WT have shot it down themselves.

What MC appears to have done, quite rightly, is say "right, ok.... If they're the terms, and we must stand down, then we shall! Off you go and get the stadium delivered!"

It'll be an interesting next move from the other 3 parties. But the opaque nature of the proceedings suggest that not everyone is working towards a common goal here.

It seems absolutely impossible to me that a stadium can be built from now, to be ready for the 2019 season, 18 months away.

They've operated like a python, squeezing and literally suffocating the life out of the club. It's a disgrace to the people who have worked so tirelessly for absolutely no personal gain.

Extremely well put Dave. Good that others can see what has been going on over the last seven years.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:52 am
djcool
I Wonder if we could get other supporter Clubs from other clubs to join us in any future action?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:00 pm
Tricky2309
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
In one of Hull KRs bars, they have slot machines too


We used to have one and apparently didn't we pay a player once from it!
