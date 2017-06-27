DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:

Wowzer. This statement from Mr Carter this evening has just linked all the pieces together for me. And I must say, what a devious and clever little game the other 3 parties (SRW, PB & YC) have played. Outrageous, but clearly used their years of experience in these matters to well and truly back WT into a corner.



SRW stepping down from the Trust all of a sudden, PB becoming empathetic and finding a new desire all of a sudden, the secret un-minuted meetings..... It all makes perfect sense to me now.



Forgive my pessimistic approach, but I see it in very basic terms:



They've found a way to publicly and collectively show unwavering support for the development, whilst finding a way to offer completely unsuitable terms for it from the off (MC and CB to stand down, revenue constraints etc). Hence when Wakefield reject the terms, they can walk away saying "we did all we could but WT have shot it down themselves.



What MC appears to have done, quite rightly, is say "right, ok.... If they're the terms, and we must stand down, then we shall! Off you go and get the stadium delivered!"



It'll be an interesting next move from the other 3 parties. But the opaque nature of the proceedings suggest that not everyone is working towards a common goal here.



It seems absolutely impossible to me that a stadium can be built from now, to be ready for the 2019 season, 18 months away.



They've operated like a python, squeezing and literally suffocating the life out of the club. It's a disgrace to the people who have worked so tirelessly for absolutely no personal gain.