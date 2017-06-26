|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 789
|
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I note that the statement indicates they would be agreeable to resigning from the Stadium Trust. Is this not different from the running of the club. I do not offer an opinion just clarification because it is important to avoid unnecessary misinterpretation.
What would you like clarifying exactly, as I would hate for you to misinterpret anything
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:06 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 342
|
Daddycool wrote:
What would you like clarifying exactly, as I would hate for you to misinterpret anything
I think it's a veiled question about whether you and Chris will be remaining at the club and what role you will have as owners of the club in relation to the potential new stadium?
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:09 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 6:57 pm
Posts: 69
|
I can remember when a certain person was chairman flogged all our best players Nigel wright great player remember him ,then he left saying he wouldn't preside over a clubs that's losing money the club was a mess,this management team has far more integrity and business acumen than that chaotic regime I know Who I believe and support.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:39 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4992
Location: Usually at KFC
|
Rodney walked a week ago. We are a family at Trinity and I for one will stick behind our great chairman that saved our bacon! I wouldn't trust Rod as far as I can throw him sad thing is this fiasco is our only option. Rodney should be facing tough questions. He has some bloody cheek wanting Chris and Michael out after what they have done for the club. Rodney needs to grow a pair and just get it done its pathetic and kindergarten stuff. I'm not going to work today until Steve leaves the office, I'm not going to my local pub anymore because Billy goes in. SRW ---- PATHETIC MAN
|
UP THE TRIN !!!!
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:42 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4992
Location: Usually at KFC
|
What does Councillor Box say about all this? Thought he was the new knight surely he doesn't need Rodneys say so? OR are these 2 loyal, trustworthy men in it together ???
|
UP THE TRIN !!!!
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:50 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5981
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
I'd rather watch the team at Dewsbury than lose the current guys running the club. They'd make a better fist of that option than the two faced lovers trying to save their own skins.
|
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1337
|
Wowzer. This statement from Mr Carter this evening has just linked all the pieces together for me. And I must say, what a devious and clever little game the other 3 parties (SRW, PB & YC) have played. Outrageous, but clearly used their years of experience in these matters to well and truly back WT into a corner.
SRW stepping down from the Trust all of a sudden, PB becoming empathetic and finding a new desire all of a sudden, the secret un-minuted meetings..... It all makes perfect sense to me now.
Forgive my pessimistic approach, but I see it in very basic terms:
They've found a way to publicly and collectively show unwavering support for the development, whilst finding a way to offer completely unsuitable terms for it from the off (MC and CB to stand down, revenue constraints etc). Hence when Wakefield reject the terms, they can walk away saying "we did all we could but WT have shot it down themselves.
What MC appears to have done, quite rightly, is say "right, ok.... If they're the terms, and we must stand down, then we shall! Off you go and get the stadium delivered!"
It'll be an interesting next move from the other 3 parties. But the opaque nature of the proceedings suggest that not everyone is working towards a common goal here.
It seems absolutely impossible to me that a stadium can be built from now, to be ready for the 2019 season, 18 months away.
They've operated like a python, squeezing and literally suffocating the life out of the club. It's a disgrace to the people who have worked so tirelessly for absolutely no personal gain.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:49 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8769
|
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Wowzer. This statement from Mr Carter this evening has just linked all the pieces together for me. And I must say, what a devious and clever little game the other 3 parties (SRW, PB & YC) have played. Outrageous, but clearly used their years of experience in these matters to well and truly back WT into a corner.
SRW stepping down from the Trust all of a sudden, PB becoming empathetic and finding a new desire all of a sudden, the secret un-minuted meetings..... It all makes perfect sense to me now.
Forgive my pessimistic approach, but I see it in very basic terms:
They've found a way to publicly and collectively show unwavering support for the development, whilst finding a way to offer completely unsuitable terms for it from the off (MC and CB to stand down, revenue constraints etc). Hence when Wakefield reject the terms, they can walk away saying "we did all we could but WT have shot it down themselves.
What MC appears to have done, quite rightly, is say "right, ok.... If they're the terms, and we must stand down, then we shall! Off you go and get the stadium delivered!"
It'll be an interesting next move from the other 3 parties. But the opaque nature of the proceedings suggest that not everyone is working towards a common goal here.
It seems absolutely impossible to me that a stadium can be built from now, to be ready for the 2019 season, 18 months away.
They've operated like a python, squeezing and literally suffocating the life out of the club. It's a disgrace to the people who have worked so tirelessly for absolutely no personal gain.
Exactly, well said!, what's really sad is this isn't a new plan for getting a stadium, it's a way of covering some dodgy people's backs!! Unbelievable behaviour..
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:55 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2963
|
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
Wowzer. This statement from Mr Carter this evening has just linked all the pieces together for me. And I must say, what a devious and clever little game the other 3 parties (SRW, PB & YC) have played. Outrageous, but clearly used their years of experience in these matters to well and truly back WT into a corner.
SRW stepping down from the Trust all of a sudden, PB becoming empathetic and finding a new desire all of a sudden, the secret un-minuted meetings..... It all makes perfect sense to me now.
Forgive my pessimistic approach, but I see it in very basic terms:
They've found a way to publicly and collectively show unwavering support for the development, whilst finding a way to offer completely unsuitable terms for it from the off (MC and CB to stand down, revenue constraints etc). Hence when Wakefield reject the terms, they can walk away saying "we did all we could but WT have shot it down themselves.
What MC appears to have done, quite rightly, is say "right, ok.... If they're the terms, and we must stand down, then we shall! Off you go and get the stadium delivered!"
It'll be an interesting next move from the other 3 parties. But the opaque nature of the proceedings suggest that not everyone is working towards a common goal here.
It seems absolutely impossible to me that a stadium can be built from now, to be ready for the 2019 season, 18 months away.
They've operated like a python, squeezing and literally suffocating the life out of the club. It's a disgrace to the people who have worked so tirelessly for absolutely no personal gain.
Bazinga.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ball-in-hand, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, Five and last, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Lawefield44, Lupsetbull, M62 J30 TRINITY, pocket 4's, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat and 186 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|