WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New stadium disinterest?

 
Post a reply

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:02 pm
Daddycool Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 789
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
I note that the statement indicates they would be agreeable to resigning from the Stadium Trust. Is this not different from the running of the club. I do not offer an opinion just clarification because it is important to avoid unnecessary misinterpretation.


What would you like clarifying exactly, as I would hate for you to misinterpret anything

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:06 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 342
Daddycool wrote:
What would you like clarifying exactly, as I would hate for you to misinterpret anything


I think it's a veiled question about whether you and Chris will be remaining at the club and what role you will have as owners of the club in relation to the potential new stadium?
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:09 pm
roverman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 06, 2013 6:57 pm
Posts: 69
I can remember when a certain person was chairman flogged all our best players Nigel wright great player remember him ,then he left saying he wouldn't preside over a clubs that's losing money the club was a mess,this management team has far more integrity and business acumen than that chaotic regime I know Who I believe and support.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:39 pm
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4992
Location: Usually at KFC
Rodney walked a week ago. We are a family at Trinity and I for one will stick behind our great chairman that saved our bacon! I wouldn't trust Rod as far as I can throw him sad thing is this fiasco is our only option. Rodney should be facing tough questions. He has some bloody cheek wanting Chris and Michael out after what they have done for the club. Rodney needs to grow a pair and just get it done its pathetic and kindergarten stuff. I'm not going to work today until Steve leaves the office, I'm not going to my local pub anymore because Billy goes in. SRW ---- PATHETIC MAN
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:42 pm
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 4992
Location: Usually at KFC
What does Councillor Box say about all this? Thought he was the new knight surely he doesn't need Rodneys say so? OR are these 2 loyal, trustworthy men in it together ???
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:50 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5981
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
I'd rather watch the team at Dewsbury than lose the current guys running the club. They'd make a better fist of that option than the two faced lovers trying to save their own skins.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:52 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1337
Wowzer. This statement from Mr Carter this evening has just linked all the pieces together for me. And I must say, what a devious and clever little game the other 3 parties (SRW, PB & YC) have played. Outrageous, but clearly used their years of experience in these matters to well and truly back WT into a corner.

SRW stepping down from the Trust all of a sudden, PB becoming empathetic and finding a new desire all of a sudden, the secret un-minuted meetings..... It all makes perfect sense to me now.

Forgive my pessimistic approach, but I see it in very basic terms:

They've found a way to publicly and collectively show unwavering support for the development, whilst finding a way to offer completely unsuitable terms for it from the off (MC and CB to stand down, revenue constraints etc). Hence when Wakefield reject the terms, they can walk away saying "we did all we could but WT have shot it down themselves.

What MC appears to have done, quite rightly, is say "right, ok.... If they're the terms, and we must stand down, then we shall! Off you go and get the stadium delivered!"

It'll be an interesting next move from the other 3 parties. But the opaque nature of the proceedings suggest that not everyone is working towards a common goal here.

It seems absolutely impossible to me that a stadium can be built from now, to be ready for the 2019 season, 18 months away.

They've operated like a python, squeezing and literally suffocating the life out of the club. It's a disgrace to the people who have worked so tirelessly for absolutely no personal gain.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, DAVE@CAS1990, Google Adsense [Bot], jakeyg95, newgroundb4wakey, rlbet, TrinityIHC, westgaterunner, Willzay and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,36083976,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM