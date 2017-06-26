Upanunder wrote:



So MC has to knock back the new Stadium offer after the conditions under which it is to be built and run are altered beyond the financial viability originally agreed.

This makes Rod happy, he doesn't have to deliver the stadium that the Bermuda triangle didn't want to build in the first place and conveniently shifts the blame for that to WT's doorstep.

Full WExpress back page spread.......Rod throws his arms in the air and say's, I tried my best, its all Trinity's fault the stadium won't be built.



I just can't see why he would set up a new Trust just so he can shift the blame to the club. He's had a long involvement with the club and presumably wants to see a stadium built. The issue is to what extent he benefits, and to what extent the club suffers a detriment, due to the establishment of a new Trust.I think this is just pessimism filling a vacuum. I don't think MC would allow the club to be shafted. He's shown that a few times in recent years. It might be that the terms aren't quite as great, but it has to be better than the many alternatives.