Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:17 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Upanunder wrote:
oh ffsake...

So MC has to knock back the new Stadium offer after the conditions under which it is to be built and run are altered beyond the financial viability originally agreed.
This makes Rod happy, he doesn't have to deliver the stadium that the Bermuda triangle didn't want to build in the first place and conveniently shifts the blame for that to WT's doorstep.
Full WExpress back page spread.......Rod throws his arms in the air and say's, I tried my best, its all Trinity's fault the stadium won't be built.

I just can't see why he would set up a new Trust just so he can shift the blame to the club. He's had a long involvement with the club and presumably wants to see a stadium built. The issue is to what extent he benefits, and to what extent the club suffers a detriment, due to the establishment of a new Trust.

I think this is just pessimism filling a vacuum. I don't think MC would allow the club to be shafted. He's shown that a few times in recent years. It might be that the terms aren't quite as great, but it has to be better than the many alternatives.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:31 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Egg Banjo wrote:
Or he agrees to the altered terms, gets a stadium built in the community, when it's built says that the rental agreement is too high and is unfeasible then plays the same game he's already playing with Belle Vue to get the rent lower. The difference would be that Yorkcourt would be a bit more pliable as they'd have just spent several million building a stadium so anything would be better than nothing for them.


They will not build it until terms are agreed.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:33 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
I smell a rodent.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:43 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Club statement;

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/club-statement-260617/

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:49 pm
vastman User avatar
jakeyg95 wrote:
Looking at it from another angle, I wonder whether if we have a Labour government in the next couple of years (reasonable chance of it happening) we could try and get a couple of million from Corbyn's £250 billion infrastructure investment fund. Would only be a drop in the ocean from something that big, would solve a long standing problem and gain Labour some very goodwill in what are now a couple of marginal constituencies and investing in community sports facilities to tackle things like child obesity would be an excellent use of those funds IMO.


That would e great if that 250 billion existed anywhere other than Corbyns imagination. Total fantasy.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:50 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Wildthing wrote:
Club statement;

https://wakefieldtrinity.com/club-statement-260617/

:BOW:


As much as I admire it's honesty, I can't help feeling that it would have been better to sleep on it. That's an olive branch with thorns, an attack on the two of the groups we rely on to produce it.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:56 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Slugger McBatt wrote:
As much as I admire it's honesty, I can't help feeling that it would have been better to sleep on it. That's an olive branch with thorns, an attack on the two of the groups we rely on to produce it.


When you have ploughed tons of cash (not to mention unpaid man hours) I would assume
I would feel the same as MC and CB. Money talks and they have spent a bloody lot of it!
