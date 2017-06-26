|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 2959
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Because he's chosen to make it a Rodders glory thing. By going on his own, he can flaunt his success. I'm not sure he would if he thought it would end in failure.
It does seem strange that he has chosen this route when there appears to be new statements of intent from the developer and the council. I don't for a minute suggest there's anything honourable in it. The fact that he's done this, however, makes me think that he's seen a finishing line ahead, and he wants to cross it alone, arms aloft.
But he could have easily taken the glory as Chair of the existing Trust.
He states in the Star article that he needs Wakefield Trinity to be anchor tenant so why leave the Trust that you Chair and on which sits the 2 guys that own the Club and can make that happen. Answers on a postcard please.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:57 am
Posts: 13
|
When will the white smoke be released
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2648
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
But he could have easily taken the glory as Chair of the existing Trust.
He states in the Star article that he needs Wakefield Trinity to be anchor tenant so why leave the Trust that you Chair and on which sits the 2 guys that own the Club and can make that happen. Answers on a postcard please.
Totally agree.
|
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:08 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 555
|
What seems to be overlooked during this discussion is that whatever ground we end up with we are talking of several years into the future. What guarantees are there that we'll even have a club when the ground is delivered? The RFL will only allow us to live a nomadic life for so long before they call time.
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:18 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1547
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
As stated previously....
Having spoken with a certain member of the Trust, I know that they are disgusted with the way that Rodney Walker has acted throughout his involvement in this process so far, so we therefore have to ask the question, what is going on ??
The Trust's sole aim has been to provide a Community stadium for the people of Wakefield and the Trust members have all given numerous hours of their own time over the past umpteen years to try and achieve this, obviously at considerable cost to themselves in both time and travelling etc and none of them have ever sought to seek financial gain, (heck, one of them is even a Rhino's fan !!!) and rightly or wrongly, they brought in Sir Rodder's to try and assist in the process.
Unfortunately, it would appear that his ego took over, as usual and he then insisted on attending subsequent meetings alone with the Council and Yorkcourt (none of which appear to have been minuted) and inexplicably agreed to the Newcold development not counting towards the 60,000 sq. m trigger point for the stadium build. Now why would he do that ???
The "genuine" members of the Trust eventually got wind of this and Sir Rodder's clearly found his position un-tenable and stepped down, yet here he is, forming a new Trust and lo and behold his two previous best buddies now say that they won't deal with the existing Trust and they will only deal with him, once his new Trust has been formally ratified BY THEM !!!
I SMELL A RAT !!
I bet the genuine Trust members, along with MC, are absolutely livid at the disgusting, underhand way they have been treated by these three disgraceful, devious individuals.......BUT........ let's just assume for one nano-second that the three wise monkey's have suddenly had a change of heart and do actually build us a stadium before hell freezes over, then who can we really thank for forcing them into a corner and making them perform a U-turn ????
The genuine members of the Trust, that's who, the guys who have been so passionate about this quest from the outset, who have fought bureaucracy and stone-walling, year in, year out, from a triumvirate of despicable individuals who have now evidently turned into glory hunters, only because they have been backed into a corner and have no other options open to them.
So, TRB, SC, IA, MC and CB (and others who have undoubtedly helped along the way..Fordy, was one, I believe ??), gentlemen, take a bow, because you are the true un-sung heroes in all of this !!!!
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8768
|
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:41 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4721
Location: Outside your remit
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Whoever finalises the deal, the supporters of this club know who drove the campaign, who worked hard in their own time to keep the pressure up. It doesn't matter who gets to pose in the paper. If there's a new stadium, I know who to thank.
But also if Rodney does somehow pull it out of the bag then he will be due some credit too, despite his seemingly odious behaviour in these matters.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:54 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1192
|
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/work-on-new-10m-wakefield-stadium-to-get-underway-this-year-1-8616734
What is this guy on??
That reads like the council have approved the new trust and negotiations with the developer are in full swing
|
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 555
|
Anybody reading that Express article without reading all the correspondence on this Forum over the last few years regarding this subject will just be sitting back, stroking his chin and thinking: "Mmmmm! Good old Rodney. He's getting a nice new shiny ground for Trinity. What a jolly good and cleverchap he is".
|
|
Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5096
Location: Over there
|
Redscat wrote:
Anybody reading that Express article without reading all the correspondence on this Forum over the last few years regarding this subject will just be sitting back, stroking his chin and thinking: "Mmmmm! Good old Rodney. He's getting a nice new shiny ground for Trinity. What a jolly good and cleverchap he is".
Anyone reading that Express article without reading all the correspondence on this forum over the last few years will be thinking, "I've read this article before, a few years back."
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, AKA kellyseye, alleycat, ball-in-hand, Belle, Big lads mate, bigalf, Bull Mania, cocker, Dave K., dboy, Deeencee, djcool, djhudds, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, financialtimes, Five and last, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, Lockers700, Lupsetbull, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, poplar cats alive, Redscat, RedWhiteBlueGent, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, TRB, TrinityIHC, Trojan Horse, Upanunder, Wakefield No 1, Wildthing, Willzay, Yahoo [Bot], Yosemite Sam and 358 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|