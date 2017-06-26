As stated previously....



Having spoken with a certain member of the Trust, I know that they are disgusted with the way that Rodney Walker has acted throughout his involvement in this process so far, so we therefore have to ask the question, what is going on ??

The Trust's sole aim has been to provide a Community stadium for the people of Wakefield and the Trust members have all given numerous hours of their own time over the past umpteen years to try and achieve this, obviously at considerable cost to themselves in both time and travelling etc and none of them have ever sought to seek financial gain, (heck, one of them is even a Rhino's fan !!!) and rightly or wrongly, they brought in Sir Rodder's to try and assist in the process.

Unfortunately, it would appear that his ego took over, as usual and he then insisted on attending subsequent meetings alone with the Council and Yorkcourt (none of which appear to have been minuted) and inexplicably agreed to the Newcold development not counting towards the 60,000 sq. m trigger point for the stadium build. Now why would he do that ???

The "genuine" members of the Trust eventually got wind of this and Sir Rodder's clearly found his position un-tenable and stepped down, yet here he is, forming a new Trust and lo and behold his two previous best buddies now say that they won't deal with the existing Trust and they will only deal with him, once his new Trust has been formally ratified BY THEM !!!

I SMELL A RAT !!

I bet the genuine Trust members, along with MC, are absolutely livid at the disgusting, underhand way they have been treated by these three disgraceful, devious individuals.......BUT........ let's just assume for one nano-second that the three wise monkey's have suddenly had a change of heart and do actually build us a stadium before hell freezes over, then who can we really thank for forcing them into a corner and making them perform a U-turn ????

The genuine members of the Trust, that's who, the guys who have been so passionate about this quest from the outset, who have fought bureaucracy and stone-walling, year in, year out, from a triumvirate of despicable individuals who have now evidently turned into glory hunters, only because they have been backed into a corner and have no other options open to them.

So, TRB, SC, IA, MC and CB (and others who have undoubtedly helped along the way..Fordy, was one, I believe ??), gentlemen, take a bow, because you are the true un-sung heroes in all of this !!!!

