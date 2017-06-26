WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:26 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Because he's chosen to make it a Rodders glory thing. By going on his own, he can flaunt his success. I'm not sure he would if he thought it would end in failure.

It does seem strange that he has chosen this route when there appears to be new statements of intent from the developer and the council. I don't for a minute suggest there's anything honourable in it. The fact that he's done this, however, makes me think that he's seen a finishing line ahead, and he wants to cross it alone, arms aloft.


But he could have easily taken the glory as Chair of the existing Trust.

He states in the Star article that he needs Wakefield Trinity to be anchor tenant so why leave the Trust that you Chair and on which sits the 2 guys that own the Club and can make that happen. Answers on a postcard please.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:27 pm
When will the white smoke be released

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:28 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
But he could have easily taken the glory as Chair of the existing Trust.

He states in the Star article that he needs Wakefield Trinity to be anchor tenant so why leave the Trust that you Chair and on which sits the 2 guys that own the Club and can make that happen. Answers on a postcard please.

Totally agree.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
