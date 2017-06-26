|
trintalk wrote:
Can you say who has been asked to join the new trust.
No idea, he won't tell anyone.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:01 pm
Which members of the supporters trust have been invited to meet Walkers new trust
Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:06 pm
Gets better Sandal cat doesnt it
Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:18 pm
bren2k wrote:
So Rodney is working with YC to create a Trust that excludes the most vocal/objectionable (in their eyes) members of the original Trust?
There will be a part of most of us that thinks "whatever - if it gets built I don't care." I don't like it though - the Trust existed as a vehicle to deliver this project, and it shouldn't be for the developer to pick and choose how that vehicle is constituted. It stinks.
+1 from me, Bren and it's getting smellier by the day !!!
If those 3 reprehensible characters are the only ones making decisions on this, then it will only be for their respective benefit, one way or another
Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:41 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Why do you think he can deliver something with a new Trust when he has failed to deliver with the existing Trust that was specifically set up by the Council to facilitate the delivery of the Community Stadium for the people of Wakefield that the developer promised in the PI.
Because he's chosen to make it a Rodders glory thing. By going on his own, he can flaunt his success. I'm not sure he would if he thought it would end in failure.
It does seem strange that he has chosen this route when there appears to be new statements of intent from the developer and the council. I don't for a minute suggest there's anything honourable in it. The fact that he's done this, however, makes me think that he's seen a finishing line ahead, and he wants to cross it alone, arms aloft.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:46 pm
bren2k wrote:
But they won't - because they have none; what's happened with this project is SOP in the developers world, and LA's are powerless to manage them.
This is from an article in the Guardian a couple of years ago:
"Bankers have faced our collective wrath, but what about developers? The economy goes in fickle booms and busts, cycling merrily through bubbles and crises, but cities, built in concrete and steel, generally stay put. What we are making now, we will all have to live with for a very long time. The iniquities of the banking crash have been intricately unpicked, but the wilful destruction of the places where we live and work remains something of a mystery. We may rant and rage against ugly additions to the skyline, but what of the mechanisms that are allowing it to happen? How did it come to this?
The principal reason can be traced to the fact that awarding planning permission in the UK comes down to a Faustian pact. If the devil is in the detail, then the detail is Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, a clause which formalised “planning gain”, making it in the local authorities’ interests to allow schemes to balloon beyond all reason, in the hope of creaming off the fat of developers’ profits for the public good.
Introduced as a negotiable levy on new development, Section 106 agreements entail a financial contribution to the local authority, intended to be spent on offsetting the effects of the scheme on the local area. The impact of a hundred new homes might be mitigated by money for extra school places, or traffic calming measures. In practice, since council budgets have been so viciously slashed, Section 106 has become a primary means of funding essential public services, from social housing to public parks, health centres to highways, schools to play areas. The bigger the scheme, the fatter the bounty, leading to a situation not far from legalised bribery – or extortion, depending on which side of the bargain you are on. Vastly inflated density and a few extra storeys on a tower can be politically justified as being in the public interest, if it means a handful of trees will be planted on the street."
This is much smaller scale, but it frames the relationship between developer and LPA, and makes very clear which party holds the whip hand.
Very illuminating thanks. I guess it is more obvious what is going on now you read that. I just hope the benefit the local authority extracts is, this time, our stadium!
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:06 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Which members of the supporters trust have been invited to meet Walkers new trust
None.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:06 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
Because he's chosen to make it a Rodders glory thing. By going on his own, he can flaunt his success. I'm not sure he would if he thought it would end in failure.
It does seem strange that he has chosen this route when there appears to be new statements of intent from the developer and the council. I don't for a minute suggest there's anything honourable in it. The fact that he's done this, however, makes me think that he's seen a finishing line ahead, and he wants to cross it alone, arms aloft.
The Sir Rodney Stadium, do agree though politicians do not normally tie themselves to a lost cause.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:17 pm
Whoever finalises the deal, the supporters of this club know who drove the campaign, who worked hard in their own time to keep the pressure up. It doesn't matter who gets to pose in the paper. If there's a new stadium, I know who to thank.
Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:22 pm
