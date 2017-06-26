bren2k wrote: So Rodney is working with YC to create a Trust that excludes the most vocal/objectionable (in their eyes) members of the original Trust?



There will be a part of most of us that thinks "whatever - if it gets built I don't care." I don't like it though - the Trust existed as a vehicle to deliver this project, and it shouldn't be for the developer to pick and choose how that vehicle is constituted. It stinks.

+1 from me, Bren and it's getting smellier by the day !!!If those 3 reprehensible characters are the only ones making decisions on this, then it will only be for their respective benefit, one way or another