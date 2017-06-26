WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Mon Jun 26, 2017 2:27 pm
trintalk wrote:
Can you say who has been asked to join the new trust.


No idea, he won't tell anyone.
Re: New stadium disinterest?

Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:01 pm
Which members of the supporters trust have been invited to meet Walkers new trust

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:06 pm
Gets better Sandal cat doesnt it

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:18 pm
bren2k wrote:
So Rodney is working with YC to create a Trust that excludes the most vocal/objectionable (in their eyes) members of the original Trust?

There will be a part of most of us that thinks "whatever - if it gets built I don't care." I don't like it though - the Trust existed as a vehicle to deliver this project, and it shouldn't be for the developer to pick and choose how that vehicle is constituted. It stinks.


+1 from me, Bren and it's getting smellier by the day !!!

If those 3 reprehensible characters are the only ones making decisions on this, then it will only be for their respective benefit, one way or another :evil:
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, Chris71, cocker, coco the fullback, cyclone65, Deeencee, djcool, drdnght, dull nickname, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, got there, Inflatable_Armadillo, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, malpalu, MC_Wildcat, poplar cats alive, Ranjit, RedWhiteBlueGent, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, trintalk, try scorer, upthetrin92, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 277 guests

