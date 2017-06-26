WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:00 pm
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13125
Location: Ossett
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Both Y.C. & W.M.D.C. should both hang their heads in shame.


But they won't - because they have none; what's happened with this project is SOP in the developers world, and LA's are powerless to manage them.

This is from an article in the Guardian a couple of years ago:

"Bankers have faced our collective wrath, but what about developers? The economy goes in fickle booms and busts, cycling merrily through bubbles and crises, but cities, built in concrete and steel, generally stay put. What we are making now, we will all have to live with for a very long time. The iniquities of the banking crash have been intricately unpicked, but the wilful destruction of the places where we live and work remains something of a mystery. We may rant and rage against ugly additions to the skyline, but what of the mechanisms that are allowing it to happen? How did it come to this?

The principal reason can be traced to the fact that awarding planning permission in the UK comes down to a Faustian pact. If the devil is in the detail, then the detail is Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, a clause which formalised “planning gain”, making it in the local authorities’ interests to allow schemes to balloon beyond all reason, in the hope of creaming off the fat of developers’ profits for the public good.

Introduced as a negotiable levy on new development, Section 106 agreements entail a financial contribution to the local authority, intended to be spent on offsetting the effects of the scheme on the local area. The impact of a hundred new homes might be mitigated by money for extra school places, or traffic calming measures. In practice, since council budgets have been so viciously slashed, Section 106 has become a primary means of funding essential public services, from social housing to public parks, health centres to highways, schools to play areas. The bigger the scheme, the fatter the bounty, leading to a situation not far from legalised bribery – or extortion, depending on which side of the bargain you are on. Vastly inflated density and a few extra storeys on a tower can be politically justified as being in the public interest, if it means a handful of trees will be planted on the street."

This is much smaller scale, but it frames the relationship between developer and LPA, and makes very clear which party holds the whip hand.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:08 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5092
Location: Over there
Fordy wrote:
Funny, because I'd rather the developer worked with the existing Trust who we know have Wakefield Trinity at heart than create a new trust that is led by the man who has let them spend the last several years doing nothing. But each to their own I suppose!!


I agree with you as a point of principle, but if it doesn't get us the stadium that way, there's no point continuing down that path. If the new set-up achieves nothing, we're no worse off, because we've got nothing so far anyway. The goal should be the endpoint, stadium delivery, not who gets to share the journey.

One thing I have learned to do over the last few years is trust Michael Carter's judgement, and I trust him not to agree something that is to the detriment of the club. I'm happy to stick with that mindset.
