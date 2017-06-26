So Rodney is working with YC to create a Trust that excludes the most vocal/objectionable (in their eyes) members of the original Trust?
There will be a part of most of us that thinks "whatever - if it gets built I don't care." I don't like it though - the Trust existed as a vehicle to deliver this project, and it shouldn't be for the developer to pick and choose how that vehicle is constituted. It stinks.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, alegend, ball-in-hand, bigalf, djcool, dodger666, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Fordy, got there, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RedWhiteBlueGent, rlbet, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, Uppo58, upthetrin92, Wakefield No 1, WF Rhino, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 194 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|