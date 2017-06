wtid71 wrote: How utterly depressing is this stadium situation. Seeing the sudden interest in our club by prospective local MP's a couple of weeks ago clearly only there to gain a few extra votes. Seeing Box's sickly performance first hand at the council meeting a couple of months ago all to take the heat away from him when angry momentum was building amongst Trinity fans. Travelling to away games in recent months and being depressed about our situation whilst seeing stadiums such as Leigh, Salford & Warrington to name but a few all adding such value to their local communities and rugby league supporters.

What makes it all even more depressing is that I couldn't be happier with the way the boys are playing this season, the way the club is being run by an honest & loyal team of people, the new merchandise and rebranding and our fantastic league position.

What a bitter sweet season.

I couldn't put it any better. We all need to renew momentum on the protests I feel. I am not sure the best way to take this forward but I will take advice from those of you who have worked on the project directly. What do we do now? Where do we go from here?