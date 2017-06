I will say again why is Rodney doing this? If he thinks anyone believes what he is saying he needs to give his head a shake!!!!! He has been with the trust for years and nothing has happened, he now expects people to believe because he wants to start up a new trust it will suddenly happen! It's just a trick AGAIN so York court can get MORE land!!!

Why do we have to have people playing games with the future of OUR club... fed up of the *****