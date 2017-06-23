I wonder what Yorkcourt would say to a new agreement of building a 9k capacity stadium on a different site with £2 million from the council and giving them the entire Newmarket site on the proviso that they signed a new 106 saying nothing else could open there commercially until a stadium had been built. If we use Michael Carter's previously stated roughly £1 million = 1k capacity then it's taking Yorkcourt's outlay down from £10 million to £7 million with more land at Newmarket, presumably taking their net contribution to the region of £5-6 million which seems much more reasonable.