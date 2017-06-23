WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New stadium disinterest?

 
Post a reply

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:51 am
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 496
I wonder what Yorkcourt would say to a new agreement of building a 9k capacity stadium on a different site with £2 million from the council and giving them the entire Newmarket site on the proviso that they signed a new 106 saying nothing else could open there commercially until a stadium had been built. If we use Michael Carter's previously stated roughly £1 million = 1k capacity then it's taking Yorkcourt's outlay down from £10 million to £7 million with more land at Newmarket, presumably taking their net contribution to the region of £5-6 million which seems much more reasonable.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:58 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 349
Location: Hartlepool
Can anyone tell me who told the club not to bid for BV?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:00 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 496
NEwildcat wrote:
Can anyone tell me who told the club not to bid for BV?


The council apparently.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 2:27 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4517
jakeyg95 wrote:
The council apparently.


I thought it was Yorkcourt?? As they were concerned that it may drive the price up and they were putting in a bid. Sadly that bid was not backed by any legitimate desire to show they had the funding to buy it and so ended up being sold to someone else (who actually had the funds) for less than Yorkcourt had allegedly bid.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:27 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6287
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
harrogate wrote:
let’s not bite the hand that feeds us too soon, clearly Mr Box has surprised the club, trust, and now what looks like Walker and Yorkcourt by his email. Which looks as if he as breeched confidentiality?
Clearly the trust were awaiting next week’s meetings and clarifications before going to press reading these comments?
If a new trust is to be set up and can work to deliver a stadium surly that’s a good thing and would that have happened if they (Walker and Yorkcourt) were not convinced it could be delivered?


You've been quiet lately, just popped up when the ground development turns negative.
How's Ted these days?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, eric35, fcthefuture, financialtimes, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, Lawefield44, Lupsetbull, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Mr Bliss, TrinFanX, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 236 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,5421,93576,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD
  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM