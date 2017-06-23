WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New stadium disinterest?

 
Post a reply

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 7:14 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6394
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Peter Box in a box. Amarite lads?


People said the same about Thatcher. I see no difference.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:27 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1652
Location: wakefield
Yorkcourt are a commercial company whose main purpose in life is to make money and that is fair enough and understandable. The councils role is the serve the people, they are a public servant ( I know that is very hard to grasp when you put Peter Box with the words Public servant ) . The Trust is the body that was set up as the vehicle to facilitate the new community sports facilities at Newmarket. Both the council and the developer approved the Trust. What I fail to understand is why the Developer should have right to veto which trust, who is on the trust etc, the only conclusion you can draw is that it is commercially more beneficial for him to deal with one trust over another. Secondly isnt it the role of the council to inform the Developer to which Trust they are working with. What has it got to do with Rodney he flounced out of the Trust, threw his Teddy out and took his bat home. So whats in it for Rodney the man who agreed to allowing Newcold to be built outside the original agreement to massive commercial benefit to the developer and zero benefit to the Trust. Now I know that the the upkeep of the Rolls, Lady Walker, the home in Barbados, the country Estate must be on the high side but I do not for one minute suggest that Rodders will personally gain, no really I don`t, I promise you I don`t. The developer is obviously very close to Rodders and Box, he knows that with Rodders heading a Trust and Box heading the council he will never have to build any sports facilities and that eventually he will get to build what he likes at Newmarket. Meanwhile the new owner of BV gets to put houses up and everyone who owns the little parcels of land adjoined to bv cashes in as well.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:01 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8186
TRB wrote:
I understand why you say that, but the Trust under Sir Rodney oversaw the giving up of NC without any agreement in place to ensure that we received recompense due from the developer. If Sir Rodney's intentions were honourable, he would have seen a Stadium developed under the Trust that he chaired and ran for 7 or 8 years.

What goood is a Stadium if it comes after the club has already left the City and given up its SL place? Sir Rodney starting a new Trust merely muddies the water still further - putting the reality of a Stadium yet further away in the distance, and that would seem to benefit anybody but our club!


Who is on the "new" trust and do they have any legitimacy ?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:04 am
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1379
We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lets say that Yorkcourt can't afford to build a stadium under the current deal, it just isn't commercially viable from or any other development company to do so, the risk is too high without other companies signed up to the site (a 12 month stadium build making it unviable for firms to sign up) and the profits currently not large enough to take that risk. So what do we do? What if an agreement was drawn up that would mean a stadium would be built on a.n.other piece of land (with a little council help) in return for the giving up of the prime warehousing land at Newmarket. This stadium would not be built until contracts for the Newmarket site were agreed but the warehousing could not be occupied for business until a stadium was capable of staging a superleague game. This would likely mean the timeframe slips again but we are guaranteed a stadium and the developer guaranteed as much warehousing as he can get on the NM site thus meaning he can make his money out of it. You know, very much like the Cas deal. You may find all of a sudden the developer pushing the site a little more and given the extra business rates the council would rake in it would benefit them. Lets be honest here, we aren't going to be in Newmarket for 2019 as we stand, it just isn't going to happen. The inertia will continue to make it so. If a deal like this was possible would it be a goer in most people eyes? Or is it really NM 2019 or bust?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:05 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1543
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
wrencat1873 wrote:
Who is on the "new" trust and do they have any legitimacy ?


Box, Mackie and Walker ????

More like illegitimacy !!
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:16 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13117
Location: Ossett
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
In Sir Rodney we trust


Seriously?! :DOH:

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:35 am
Jackie brown Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 152
Sacred Cow wrote:
We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lets say that Yorkcourt can't afford to build a stadium under the current deal, it just isn't commercially viable from or any other development company to do so, the risk is too high without other companies signed up to the site (a 12 month stadium build making it unviable for firms to sign up) and the profits currently not large enough to take that risk. So what do we do? What if an agreement was drawn up that would mean a stadium would be built on a.n.other piece of land (with a little council help) in return for the giving up of the prime warehousing land at Newmarket. This stadium would not be built until contracts for the Newmarket site were agreed but the warehousing could not be occupied for business until a stadium was capable of staging a superleague game. This would likely mean the timeframe slips again but we are guaranteed a stadium and the developer guaranteed as much warehousing as he can get on the NM site thus meaning he can make his money out of it. You know, very much like the Cas deal. You may find all of a sudden the developer pushing the site a little more and given the extra business rates the council would rake in it would benefit them. Lets be honest here, we aren't going to be in Newmarket for 2019 as we stand, it just isn't going to happen. The inertia will continue to make it so. If a deal like this was possible would it be a goer in most people eyes? Or is it really NM 2019 or bust?

Is this a deal that you have heard about?ie; something RW is trying to put together?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:53 am
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 494
Sacred Cow wrote:
We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lets say that Yorkcourt can't afford to build a stadium under the current deal, it just isn't commercially viable from or any other development company to do so, the risk is too high without other companies signed up to the site (a 12 month stadium build making it unviable for firms to sign up) and the profits currently not large enough to take that risk. So what do we do? What if an agreement was drawn up that would mean a stadium would be built on a.n.other piece of land (with a little council help) in return for the giving up of the prime warehousing land at Newmarket. This stadium would not be built until contracts for the Newmarket site were agreed but the warehousing could not be occupied for business until a stadium was capable of staging a superleague game. This would likely mean the timeframe slips again but we are guaranteed a stadium and the developer guaranteed as much warehousing as he can get on the NM site thus meaning he can make his money out of it. You know, very much like the Cas deal. You may find all of a sudden the developer pushing the site a little more and given the extra business rates the council would rake in it would benefit them. Lets be honest here, we aren't going to be in Newmarket for 2019 as we stand, it just isn't going to happen. The inertia will continue to make it so. If a deal like this was possible would it be a goer in most people eyes? Or is it really NM 2019 or bust?


If that actually happened then yes, I'd prefer it, as I think Newmarket is too far away unless you live in Stanley/Outwood like me and it could easily end up like Salford's.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:28 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1461
Yes, ideally I would prefer it in a different location.

At the side of the M62 is a good location for travelling fans, but is a fair distance away from other catchment areas.

As others have said relief road close to old power station would be ideal.

My only fear, if potential site is moved, we will have to go through all planning application again and could fall back even further, unless other options available could be fast tracked through, which I would very much doubt.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, bigalf, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, financialtimes, Inflatable_Armadillo, Jackie brown, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lampyboy, MC_Wildcat, ricardo07, rlfan, steadygetyerboots-on, TrinFanX, upthecats, wakeytrin and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,590,3431,71476,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD
  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM