|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6394
|
Parkside Freddie wrote:
Peter Box in a box. Amarite lads?
People said the same about Thatcher. I see no difference.
|
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1652
Location: wakefield
|
Yorkcourt are a commercial company whose main purpose in life is to make money and that is fair enough and understandable. The councils role is the serve the people, they are a public servant ( I know that is very hard to grasp when you put Peter Box with the words Public servant ) . The Trust is the body that was set up as the vehicle to facilitate the new community sports facilities at Newmarket. Both the council and the developer approved the Trust. What I fail to understand is why the Developer should have right to veto which trust, who is on the trust etc, the only conclusion you can draw is that it is commercially more beneficial for him to deal with one trust over another. Secondly isnt it the role of the council to inform the Developer to which Trust they are working with. What has it got to do with Rodney he flounced out of the Trust, threw his Teddy out and took his bat home. So whats in it for Rodney the man who agreed to allowing Newcold to be built outside the original agreement to massive commercial benefit to the developer and zero benefit to the Trust. Now I know that the the upkeep of the Rolls, Lady Walker, the home in Barbados, the country Estate must be on the high side but I do not for one minute suggest that Rodders will personally gain, no really I don`t, I promise you I don`t. The developer is obviously very close to Rodders and Box, he knows that with Rodders heading a Trust and Box heading the council he will never have to build any sports facilities and that eventually he will get to build what he likes at Newmarket. Meanwhile the new owner of BV gets to put houses up and everyone who owns the little parcels of land adjoined to bv cashes in as well.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:01 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8186
|
TRB wrote:
I understand why you say that, but the Trust under Sir Rodney oversaw the giving up of NC without any agreement in place to ensure that we received recompense due from the developer. If Sir Rodney's intentions were honourable, he would have seen a Stadium developed under the Trust that he chaired and ran for 7 or 8 years.
What goood is a Stadium if it comes after the club has already left the City and given up its SL place? Sir Rodney starting a new Trust merely muddies the water still further - putting the reality of a Stadium yet further away in the distance, and that would seem to benefit anybody but our club!
Who is on the "new" trust and do they have any legitimacy ?
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:04 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1379
|
We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lets say that Yorkcourt can't afford to build a stadium under the current deal, it just isn't commercially viable from or any other development company to do so, the risk is too high without other companies signed up to the site (a 12 month stadium build making it unviable for firms to sign up) and the profits currently not large enough to take that risk. So what do we do? What if an agreement was drawn up that would mean a stadium would be built on a.n.other piece of land (with a little council help) in return for the giving up of the prime warehousing land at Newmarket. This stadium would not be built until contracts for the Newmarket site were agreed but the warehousing could not be occupied for business until a stadium was capable of staging a superleague game. This would likely mean the timeframe slips again but we are guaranteed a stadium and the developer guaranteed as much warehousing as he can get on the NM site thus meaning he can make his money out of it. You know, very much like the Cas deal. You may find all of a sudden the developer pushing the site a little more and given the extra business rates the council would rake in it would benefit them. Lets be honest here, we aren't going to be in Newmarket for 2019 as we stand, it just isn't going to happen. The inertia will continue to make it so. If a deal like this was possible would it be a goer in most people eyes? Or is it really NM 2019 or bust?
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:05 am
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1543
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Who is on the "new" trust and do they have any legitimacy ?
Box, Mackie and Walker ????
More like illegitimacy !!
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:16 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13117
Location: Ossett
|
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
In Sir Rodney we trust
Seriously?!
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:35 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2015 5:54 pm
Posts: 152
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lets say that Yorkcourt can't afford to build a stadium under the current deal, it just isn't commercially viable from or any other development company to do so, the risk is too high without other companies signed up to the site (a 12 month stadium build making it unviable for firms to sign up) and the profits currently not large enough to take that risk. So what do we do? What if an agreement was drawn up that would mean a stadium would be built on a.n.other piece of land (with a little council help) in return for the giving up of the prime warehousing land at Newmarket. This stadium would not be built until contracts for the Newmarket site were agreed but the warehousing could not be occupied for business until a stadium was capable of staging a superleague game. This would likely mean the timeframe slips again but we are guaranteed a stadium and the developer guaranteed as much warehousing as he can get on the NM site thus meaning he can make his money out of it. You know, very much like the Cas deal. You may find all of a sudden the developer pushing the site a little more and given the extra business rates the council would rake in it would benefit them. Lets be honest here, we aren't going to be in Newmarket for 2019 as we stand, it just isn't going to happen. The inertia will continue to make it so. If a deal like this was possible would it be a goer in most people eyes? Or is it really NM 2019 or bust?
Is this a deal that you have heard about?ie; something RW is trying to put together?
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 9:53 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 494
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Lets say that Yorkcourt can't afford to build a stadium under the current deal, it just isn't commercially viable from or any other development company to do so, the risk is too high without other companies signed up to the site (a 12 month stadium build making it unviable for firms to sign up) and the profits currently not large enough to take that risk. So what do we do? What if an agreement was drawn up that would mean a stadium would be built on a.n.other piece of land (with a little council help) in return for the giving up of the prime warehousing land at Newmarket. This stadium would not be built until contracts for the Newmarket site were agreed but the warehousing could not be occupied for business until a stadium was capable of staging a superleague game. This would likely mean the timeframe slips again but we are guaranteed a stadium and the developer guaranteed as much warehousing as he can get on the NM site thus meaning he can make his money out of it. You know, very much like the Cas deal. You may find all of a sudden the developer pushing the site a little more and given the extra business rates the council would rake in it would benefit them. Lets be honest here, we aren't going to be in Newmarket for 2019 as we stand, it just isn't going to happen. The inertia will continue to make it so. If a deal like this was possible would it be a goer in most people eyes? Or is it really NM 2019 or bust?
If that actually happened then yes, I'd prefer it, as I think Newmarket is too far away unless you live in Stanley/Outwood like me and it could easily end up like Salford's.
|
|
Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:28 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1461
|
Yes, ideally I would prefer it in a different location.
At the side of the M62 is a good location for travelling fans, but is a fair distance away from other catchment areas.
As others have said relief road close to old power station would be ideal.
My only fear, if potential site is moved, we will have to go through all planning application again and could fall back even further, unless other options available could be fast tracked through, which I would very much doubt.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bellycouldtackle, bigalf, djcool, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, financialtimes, Inflatable_Armadillo, Jackie brown, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lampyboy, MC_Wildcat, ricardo07, rlfan, steadygetyerboots-on, TrinFanX, upthecats, wakeytrin and 205 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|