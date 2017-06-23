Yorkcourt are a commercial company whose main purpose in life is to make money and that is fair enough and understandable. The councils role is the serve the people, they are a public servant ( I know that is very hard to grasp when you put Peter Box with the words Public servant ) . The Trust is the body that was set up as the vehicle to facilitate the new community sports facilities at Newmarket. Both the council and the developer approved the Trust. What I fail to understand is why the Developer should have right to veto which trust, who is on the trust etc, the only conclusion you can draw is that it is commercially more beneficial for him to deal with one trust over another. Secondly isnt it the role of the council to inform the Developer to which Trust they are working with. What has it got to do with Rodney he flounced out of the Trust, threw his Teddy out and took his bat home. So whats in it for Rodney the man who agreed to allowing Newcold to be built outside the original agreement to massive commercial benefit to the developer and zero benefit to the Trust. Now I know that the the upkeep of the Rolls, Lady Walker, the home in Barbados, the country Estate must be on the high side but I do not for one minute suggest that Rodders will personally gain, no really I don`t, I promise you I don`t. The developer is obviously very close to Rodders and Box, he knows that with Rodders heading a Trust and Box heading the council he will never have to build any sports facilities and that eventually he will get to build what he likes at Newmarket. Meanwhile the new owner of BV gets to put houses up and everyone who owns the little parcels of land adjoined to bv cashes in as well.