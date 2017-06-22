bren2k wrote:

Where are the Trust in all this? I don't like to be critical, because of the voluntary nature of the job and TRB's inevitable tantrum, but why do they persist with either silence, non-statement statements, or cryptic messages about sensitive discussions that can't be disclosed?



Why not just get the facts out there - and let people power bring Box out of hiding like it did last time? The silence is maddening, especially when Box is writing to people and giving more information than the Trust themselves.



If it's true that he failed to attend the meeting and there is no forward progress - then get back in touch with the two national journalists who ran the story originally, and tell them the facts - they love a nice easy follow up that is basically written for them; that hits social media, and bingo - another wave of negative publicity for Box and WMDC.