New stadium disinterest?

Wakefield Trinity New stadium disinterest?

 
Post a reply

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:31 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8182
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
See what Sir Rodney Walker says surely they'll be a statement if all this is true. Don't care who's involved in the trust aslong as we get the stadium. He may yet deliver the stadium he promised 8 years ago.
In Sir Rodney we trust
Up the Trin


Although most fans would be happy to see a new stadium, no matter who eventually puts all the ducks in a line.
However, your "In Sir Rodney we trust" is downright offensive.
Are you suggesting that the remaining members of the community trust, including our chairman and TRB have anything other than the clubs best interests at heart.

Unless you know something that the rest of us dont, you may be best served keeping those views to yourself.
After what has gone on regarding the proposed stadium, I dont think that he has too many friends left at Wakefield.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:36 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10676
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
In Sir Rodney we trust

Statements like this helped contribute to this mess. There already is a trust to facilitate the delivery of a new stadium. It now asks difficult question and is fully committed to getting a new stadium/facilities. All of a sudden the developer no longer want to work with this trust and would rather go back to dealing with someone who, at best, will quite happily sit back and not push them to deliver and, at worst, conspire with them so they never have to.
1/10

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:43 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11193
Location: The City of Wakefield
In Sir Rodney we trust? Yeah he's been a great help hasn't he? :SHOOT:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:13 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1826
wrencat1873 wrote:
Although most fans would be happy to see a new stadium, no matter who eventually puts all the ducks in a line.
However, your "In Sir Rodney we trust" is downright offensive.
Are you suggesting that the remaining members of the community trust, including our chairman and TRB have anything other than the clubs best interests at heart.

Unless you know something that the rest of us dont, you may be best served keeping those views to yourself.
After what has gone on regarding the proposed stadium, I dont think that he has too many friends left at Wakefield.

I'm a Wakefield Trinity RLFC fan and want a decent stadium for our City, don't care what trust provides it. It's not a case of taking sides and like every Trinity fan have respect for the trust volunteers but we need a stadium and if Sir Rodney Walker can finally get us the stadium as his lasting legacy to his City then the jobs a good un.
Up the Trin

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:23 pm
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 18
Peter Box in a box. Amarite lads?

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:46 pm
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10872
Location: Wacky Field
bren2k wrote:
Where are the Trust in all this? I don't like to be critical, because of the voluntary nature of the job and TRB's inevitable tantrum, but why do they persist with either silence, non-statement statements, or cryptic messages about sensitive discussions that can't be disclosed?

Why not just get the facts out there - and let people power bring Box out of hiding like it did last time? The silence is maddening, especially when Box is writing to people and giving more information than the Trust themselves.

If it's true that he failed to attend the meeting and there is no forward progress - then get back in touch with the two national journalists who ran the story originally, and tell them the facts - they love a nice easy follow up that is basically written for them; that hits social media, and bingo - another wave of negative publicity for Box and WMDC.


Bless!
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com
