M62 J30 TRINITY wrote: See what Sir Rodney Walker says surely they'll be a statement if all this is true. Don't care who's involved in the trust aslong as we get the stadium. He may yet deliver the stadium he promised 8 years ago.

In Sir Rodney we trust

Up the Trin

Although most fans would be happy to see a new stadium, no matter who eventually puts all the ducks in a line.However, your "In Sir Rodney we trust" is downright offensive.Are you suggesting that the remaining members of the community trust, including our chairman and TRB have anything other than the clubs best interests at heart.Unless you know something that the rest of us dont, you may be best served keeping those views to yourself.After what has gone on regarding the proposed stadium, I dont think that he has too many friends left at Wakefield.