|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25947
Location: Poodle Power!
|
TrinityIHC wrote:
I am, dementia tax scrapped, fox hunting scrapped, Grammar Schools, Winter fuel cuts, meals for kid being cut all scrapped.
On the stadium however, we didnt do council elections so not really relevant. What happened to the meeting last week?
There's one born every minute
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 393
|
All along this a planning matter, it's upto the local planning department to enforce the S106 . Does the leader of the council check on all planning decisions or just this one.
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5087
Location: Over there
|
bren2k wrote:
I would be interested to know if Rodney has any financial stake in any of the entities involved in this proposed new arrangement, or indeed in YCP, or any of its shell or subsidiary companies...
If any financial incentive delivers it, I don't care. Just deliver it.
The fact that the chairman of the main tenant is tweeting about inaction, however, suggests that those on the club side are not optimistic about any new arrangement.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 798
|
vastman wrote:
:SLEEPY: There's one born every minute
There certainly is (but TrinityIHC isn't one of them).
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 552
|
I don't think anyone who attended that council meeting a few months ago was actually taken in by the "I'm your mate" tactics of Box with his crappy jokes and ineffective speeches.
Just prior to that meeting the protest ball was well and truly rolling and that meeting was just to take the heat off Box and his cronies for another few weeks. I think it is time for a noisy picket outside Wakefield town hall and the Press brought back on board.
As for Rodders I will again refer to what he said at the inquest five years ago: " I DELIVERED THE NEW WEMBLEY STADIUM". Well, it looks like you may well have met your match when it comes to delivering a small community stadium on the outskirts of a small Yorkshire city, Rodders old chap!!!!
|
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25947
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Kevs Head wrote:
There certainly is (but TrinityIHC isn't one of them).
I'm afraid he is and I fear you may be to - funny how convinced they are right - bet you assume I'm a Tory as well.
Just a hint - conservative values, or conservative with a small c as it's known don't make you a Tory.
Funny also that it's always people like TrinityIHC who bring politics into these debates and then cry foul when not everybody agrees with them.
Political freedom or any other kind isn't just about having a platform for your opinions it's about all people having a chance.
The tories are the most popular party by far, they get millions of votes - are they all as TrinityIHC? No, only an arrogant stupid idiot would think that. so what are you? Ditto Labour voters, it works both ways. I don't believe Corbyn but I don't think they are all idiots, they have their reasons.
However if TrinityIHC insists on bringing his politics into every debate - especially this one which is nothing to do with Labour or Conservative but corruption. Ironic really seeing as Box the main culprit is actually Labour which makes an even bigger mockery of it.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:02 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17767
|
vastman wrote:
I'm afraid he is and I fear you may be to - funny how convinced they are right - bet you assume I'm a Tory as well.
Just a hint - conservative values, or conservative with a small c as it's known don't make you a Tory.
Funny also that it's always people like TrinityIHC who bring politics into these debates and then cry foul when not everybody agrees with them.
Political freedom or any other kind isn't just about having a platform for your opinions it's about all people having a chance.
The tories are the most popular party by far, they get millions of votes - are they all as TrinityIHC? No, only an arrogant stupid idiot would think that. so what are you? Ditto Labour voters, it works both ways. I don't believe Corbyn but I don't think they are all idiots, they have their reasons.
However if TrinityIHC insists on bringing his politics into every debate - especially this one which is nothing to do with Labour or Conservative but corruption. Ironic really seeing as Box the main culprit is actually Labour which makes an even bigger mockery of it.
was it not a response to willzay that brought about the reply, in effect I nearly bit too but you could go with your own political campaign on here,
to stress that the last voting had to be made a certain way to gain us a stadium is one that a fear won't happen which ever party you chose, it all boils down to money and who pays for it
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, alleycat, basher11, bigalf, dboy, djcool, Don Fox Fan 1, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, Hessle Roader, imwakefieldtillidie, Inflatable_Armadillo, item ardull, jakeyg95, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Redscat, rlfan, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, supercat, TrinFanX, Trinity1315, Upanunder, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin and 215 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|