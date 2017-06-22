|
Willzay wrote:
Those who voted Labour give your self a nice pat on the back
I am, dementia tax scrapped, fox hunting scrapped, Grammar Schools, Winter fuel cuts, meals for kid being cut all scrapped.
On the stadium however, we didnt do council elections so not really relevant. What happened to the meeting last week?
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:07 pm
I received correspondence from Comrade Box this morning saying progress is being made and council have asked developer to make a few amendments to new agreement.
Comrade Box also states there has been a new Trust set up and the developer wants to work with them instead of old Trust.
I wonder if new Trust is headed up by Sir Rodney. If so back to square one with Walker, Mackie and Box stitching us up again.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:18 pm
Brian Briggs Ghost wrote:
I received correspondence from Comrade Box this morning saying progress is being made and council have asked developer to make a few amendments to new agreement.
Comrade Box also states there has been a new Trust set up and the developer wants to work with them instead of old Trust.
I wonder if new Trust is headed up by Sir Rodney. If so back to square one with Walker, Mackie and Box stitching us up again.
Where are the Trust in all this? I don't like to be critical, because of the voluntary nature of the job and TRB's inevitable tantrum, but why do they persist with either silence, non-statement statements, or cryptic messages about sensitive discussions that can't be disclosed?
Why not just get the facts out there - and let people power bring Box out of hiding like it did last time? The silence is maddening, especially when Box is writing to people and giving more information than the Trust themselves.
If it's true that he failed to attend the meeting and there is no forward progress - then get back in touch with the two national journalists who ran the story originally, and tell them the facts - they love a nice easy follow up that is basically written for them; that hits social media, and bingo - another wave of negative publicity for Box and WMDC.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:34 pm
The councils new chief executive only started on monday so that will have slowed things down as she will have to be involved in signing anything off etc. I'm prepared to give her a bit of time to get her feet under the table and get up to speed with all the goings on. We then need a meeting with her spelling out the true gravitas of the situation and if there is no positive outcome from that then it's time to go to town. But it's not only courtesy to give her chance to prove herself and find out her opinions it also removes a convenient excuse for the council by moving on them too soon, by then she will have no excuse not to be on the ball.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:09 pm
The new council executive will do exactly as Box says are lose the £ 185,000 pa position. If she questions Box she will be sacked just like Foster was at the very start of this process, he disagreed with Box, got sacked, received a £ 500,000 pay out and got a new job as Chief Executive at another council. Box is very generous with local tax payers money when it suits him.
Again not making a political point, the problem is just Box. We need to keep away from politics on this, we will just wind each other up otherwise.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:49 pm
Its a pity that when we are asked to maintain confidences that information is leaked. As it now appears to be in the the public domain I can confirm that we have been advised that Rodney Walker has indeed set up a new Trust, although it does not appear to have been registered with Companies house yet, and that Yorkcourt have said that they will only deal with Rodney Walker's Trust and not the Trust that was specifically established by Wakefield MDC to be the facilitator in the delivery of the Community Stadium for the people of Wakefield. I'll leave you to come to your own conclusions as to why Rodney Walker resigned from the Trust and set up his own.
We are clearly furious about these events and we have a further meeting with the Council next week following which I expect there to be a statement made.
Please don't think that we are doing nothing at the moment because nothing could be further from the truth.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:57 pm
SC , Does the council ( Box ) have it in their gift to dictate which Trust should be the recipient of any new stadium.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:00 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
The new council executive will do exactly as Box says are lose the £ 185,000 pa position. If she questions Box she will be sacked just like Foster was at the very start of this process, he disagreed with Box, got sacked, received a £ 500,000 pay out and got a new job as Chief Executive at another council. Box is very generous with local tax payers money when it suits him.
Again not making a political point, the problem is just Box. We need to keep away from politics on this, we will just wind each other up otherwise.
That may end up being the case and if it is then it's more power to our elbow but remember we have been to the media well more than once recently, including an ill timed 'nothing has happened yet' rant in the Star just a couple of weeks after the council meeting where promises were made. That made zero difference and if we keep going back too often saying the same thing the press won't have the intrest as it won't have the same impact and why give the council any wriggle room by way of an excuse. Also bear in mind given recent events in this country both the authorites and the media are putting their efforts into other rather more pressing matters than a sports stadium for a few people in West Yorkshire. Timing is key to any 'uprising' and doing it now will not have the impact it should, we might only have one shot left at that route and we need to get it right.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:06 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
SC , Does the council ( Box ) have it in their gift to dictate which Trust should be the recipient of any new stadium.
I'd suggest that if Yorkcourt don't like the name on the 'new' S106 agreement then they don't have to sign it, remember they are not obliged by law to agree to a new one. So the current S106 would remain in place which we all know isn't fit for purpose and can be applied to be removed/altered after 5 years, which in this case would be December from memory.
Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:10 pm
Comrade Box also mentions if anyone wants to know why developer only wants to work with new Trust they need to ask the developer.
Does anyone know Mackie's email address?
