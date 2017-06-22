Its nothing to do with Political Party, Box has not one single interest in left, right, Centre, liberal, he is only interested in power. Lets not turn in on ourselves falling out about politics, its not about Labour or Conservative , its about Box ; a power crazed bully. Lets not attack each others political beliefs thats just what Box wants, to divide and rule, thats why he he steered us towards BV knowing that it would split us,
