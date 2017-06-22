WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity New stadium disinterest?

 
Post a reply

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:33 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6392
Those who voted Labour give your self a nice pat on the back

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:37 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9277
Location: wakefield
fbstackafelt wrote:
surely its CAS's fault isn't it


Go away
My patience for trolls is pretty low today.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:40 am
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4516
12th April - Peter Box promised a new Multi Party Agreement to replace the Unilateral Undertaking, since then what exactly has happened???? Not much form where I'm sitting!
Looks to me like the media need re-engaging as that's the only time he bothers even appearing to get involved.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:46 am
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1270
Willzay wrote:
Those who voted Labour give your self a nice pat on the back


I will, thanks very much. If you think that my vote for an effective and equitable Government has anything to do with lack of movement on the stadium front you've got a pretty loose grip on reality.

Not much point heckling the Tories now, they're in total disarray and Pickles is probably more worried about his contribution to Grenfell than he is about a (currently) non-existent stadium.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:53 am
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 335
Willzay wrote:
Those who voted Labour give your self a nice pat on the back


5 years ago we had a conservative coalition in power, for the past two years Newmarket has had a conservative MP, now we currently have a conservative minority government in power. I'm not sure why you're trying to pin this on a those who voted for a party who have not presided over any of it in Westminster
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:00 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8178
Does anyone have contact details for the 2 national papers who ran with this story.
They should be the first points of contact to follow up.

Although, as Wakeyrule" intimates, at the moment, our plight will be so far down the shaft of politicians and journalists' interest that, we may struggle to get any kind of response.

Even our re-elected MP's wont be concerned with Trinity atm.

Nobody will be rushing down to BV for a photo shoot.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:14 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1648
Location: wakefield
Its nothing to do with Political Party, Box has not one single interest in left, right, Centre, liberal, he is only interested in power. Lets not turn in on ourselves falling out about politics, its not about Labour or Conservative , its about Box ; a power crazed bully. Lets not attack each others political beliefs thats just what Box wants, to divide and rule, thats why he he steered us towards BV knowing that it would split us,
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, acko, alegend, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, djcool, djhudds, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, fbstackafelt, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Fordy, jakeyg95, jus@casvegas, Lockers700, M62 J30 TRINITY, PopTart, RWB, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, upthecats, wakefieldwall, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yahoo [Bot] and 211 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,7311,74976,0504,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM