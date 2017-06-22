WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:57 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5085
Location: Over there
I know there's a separate thread, but I'm putting this here because of a tweet from MC this morning that read:
"5 years since the govt said yes to NM & still not a single brick laid. Time to ramp up the pressure again. Where's those that made promises?"

The subtext to that is that those with influence have lost interest. It is certainly not consistent with a positive statement later this week.

Has it all gone pear-shaped once more? Does anyone know anything?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:00 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13108
Location: Ossett
It feels that way doesn't it?

Peter Box did what he needed to do to damp down the uptick in media attention - a few empty promises and some weasel words - and now he's disappeared back into his lair.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:12 am
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2069
Election over, can go back to business as usual!

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:18 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1824
Reading a comment from a developer on J31 stating that commercial units on this part of M62 corridor demand outstrips supply. The site would have been filled and stadium built years ago if they wanted. We must have a corrupt or incompetent council or both.

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:18 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25941
Location: Poodle Power!
It never went un-pear shape.

Let me make one thing clear though. Box is banking on disinterest because he can't take much more pressure. He's safe politically but he's an utter egotist and like many politicians he thinks he's a man of the people. Threatening that legacy is our best weapon, whether that's through public opinion or through the courts.

At the moment he's emboldened by Labours increased support, this I can assure you he will have taken as a personal vote of confidence, this is the level of self worship we are dealing with.

Keep the scumbag squirming by whatever means possible I say.

I'm now about to fire of a volley of e-mails at all those who showed an interest last time, especially the media - suggest you do the same if you have the time.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: New stadium disinterest?

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:21 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11191
Location: The City of Wakefield
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Election over, can go back to business as usual!


Seems that way. How surprising.
TRINITY Wildcats.

