Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:37 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3539
Genehunt wrote:
Oh and congratulations atomic



Thanks for that. :thumb:
Image

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:37 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 85
Yeah I'm all for the banter and most of all the rugby chat maybe my sense of humour different to others sorry gene/peter :lol: :lol:

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:39 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3539
Montyburns wrote:
fun police out in full again it's only a bit of a joke I not mentioned real names plus you said in another thread quoting mods know the truth about it so it's one rule for one and one for another


Just chill.. :thumb:
Image

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:43 pm
Genehunt

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 31
Montyburns wrote:
Yeah I'm all for the banter and most of all the rugby chat maybe my sense of humour different to others sorry gene/peter :lol: :lol:


Just call me genekay ;)

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:52 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3539
Genehunt wrote:
Just call me genekay ;)


Bullkay,I would say.. :thumb:
Image

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:59 pm
Genehunt

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 31
Or peterhunt :*)

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:02 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: LEYTH
Genehunt wrote:
Or peterhunt :*)



Did Peter Hunt once make pudding and pies in Bolton? :)
Image Image Image

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:28 pm
atomic
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3539
Cokey wrote:
Did Peter Hunt once make pudding and pies in Bolton? :)


That was Mike..Cokey
Image

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:30 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: LEYTH
atomic wrote:
That was Mike..Cokey


:lol: :lol: I get it. :thumb:
Image Image Image
Previous

