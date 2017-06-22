WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:00 am
mish
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3362
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
I'd just like to welcome Atomic as the new mod. Welcome aboard pal.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:15 am
charlie caroli
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11495
Location: blackpool tower circus
mish wrote:
I'd just like to welcome Atomic as the new mod. Welcome aboard pal.

Congrats to Atomic :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: fame at last,I hope this Promotion won't change you. :thumb:

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:06 am
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2673
Location: LEYTH
Well done, and all the best on your appointment as moderator. :CLAP: :thumb:
Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:20 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 84
Congrats would of still liked peter Kay/genehunt as a mod though you get two for the price of one

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:44 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3530
Lots of two's for the price of one around..


Thanks guys for the comments.. :thumb:
Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:50 pm
mish
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3362
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Montyburns wrote:
Congrats would of still liked peter Kay/genehunt as a mod though you get two for the price of one


This thread is about our new moderator so lets keep it on track please. If you have proof that those two are the same person then report it to admin and let them deal with it, otherwise just pack it in. Others on this board have recently been warned (and banned) over their continuous doxing so take this as a warning.

Now, lets get back on thread please.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:52 pm
Genehunt

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 26
Montgomery behave yourself :)

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:59 pm
Genehunt

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 26
Oh and congratulations atomic

Re: New moderator

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:08 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 84
mish wrote:
This thread is about our new moderator so lets keep it on track please. If you have proof that those two are the same person then report it to admin and let them deal with it, otherwise just pack it in. Others on this board have recently been warned (and banned) over their continuous doxing so take this as a warning.

Now, lets get back on thread please.


fun police out in full again it's only a bit of a joke I not mentioned real names plus you said in another thread quoting mods know the truth about it so it's one rule for one and one for another

