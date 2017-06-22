WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:42 pm
Johnkendal User avatar
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 438
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="Alffi_7"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 12Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 12
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 12
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 6
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 6
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:44 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2899
Location: Wire Land
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,836
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Kevin Penny
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Jack Johnson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 8
Huddersfield v Wigan: Huddersfield by 14
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull FC by 20
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 4
St Helens v Salford: Salford by 7
