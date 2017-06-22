[quote="Alffi_7"]a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8000

b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 12Catalans

c) First try (Wire player): Lineham

d) Time of first try: 7 minutes

e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7



g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 12

Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 12

Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 6

Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 6

St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 6