a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,200
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 6
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford: Castleford by 2
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 8
Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:51 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,350
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 5 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 6
Huddersfield v Wigan: Hudds by 6
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 6
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 8
Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:19 pm
A) 6,800
B) Warrington 16 - 18 Catalan
C) Atkins
D) 9 minx
E) Atkins
F) 5
G) Widnes by 6
Wigan by 12
Wakefield by 14
Cas by 8
Salford by 10
Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:43 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,572
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 22 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): LinehamAtkins
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 8
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 12
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 6
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 10
St Helens v Salford: Salford by 4
Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:34 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,234
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 22 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 12
Huddersfield v Wigan: Huddersfield by 7
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull FC by 12
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 2
St Helens v Salford: Salford by 4
Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:01 pm
A) 8,500
B) 26-16
C) Lineham
D) 8 mins
E) Myler
F) 7
G)
Leigh by 6
Wigan by 8
Hull by 10
Leeds by 4
Saints by 8
Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:13 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,825
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 10 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4
g) Widnes v Leigh Widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan. Huddersfield by 8
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 14
Leeds v Castleford Castleford by 6
St Helens v Salford Salford by 4
Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:20 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 8,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 26 v 12 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try: - 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7
g) Widnes v Leigh - Widnes by 6
Huddersfield v Wigan - Hudds by 4
Hull FC v Wakefield - Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford - Leeds by 2
St Helens v Salford - Saints by 4
Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:38 pm
a - 8,700
b - wire 18 v cats 14
c - young declan
d - 9 mins
e - young declan
f - 5
g
widnes by 8
wigan by 12
hull by 8
leeds by 6
sts by 12
Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:39 pm
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 14 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 14
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 12
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 14
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 6
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 6
