Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:20 pm
Rugby
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2024
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,200
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 6
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford: Castleford by 2
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:51 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1834
Location: Just turning your corner now
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,350
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 5 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 6
Huddersfield v Wigan: Hudds by 6
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 6
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 8
Image

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:19 pm
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3444
Location: Still waiting for the title
A) 6,800
B) Warrington 16 - 18 Catalan
C) Atkins
D) 9 minx
E) Atkins
F) 5

G) Widnes by 6
Wigan by 12
Wakefield by 14
Cas by 8
Salford by 10
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 3:43 pm
Hicks Is A God
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 464
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,572
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 22 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): LinehamAtkins
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 8
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 12
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 6
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 10
St Helens v Salford: Salford by 4
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:34 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2986
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,234
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 22 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 12
Huddersfield v Wigan: Huddersfield by 7
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull FC by 12
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 2
St Helens v Salford: Salford by 4

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:01 pm
Vespid_Wire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1509
A) 8,500
B) 26-16
C) Lineham
D) 8 mins
E) Myler
F) 7
G)

Leigh by 6
Wigan by 8
Hull by 10
Leeds by 4
Saints by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:13 pm
Old Man John

Joined: Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pm
Posts: 82
Location: One foot in the grave
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,825
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 26 v 10 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4

g) Widnes v Leigh Widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan. Huddersfield by 8
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 14
Leeds v Castleford Castleford by 6
St Helens v Salford Salford by 4
Gerrum on side ref

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:20 pm
A.C.WIRE
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 382
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 8,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 26 v 12 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): - Atkins
d) Time of first try: - 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 7

g) Widnes v Leigh - Widnes by 6
Huddersfield v Wigan - Hudds by 4
Hull FC v Wakefield - Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford - Leeds by 2
St Helens v Salford - Saints by 4
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:38 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6610
Location: Home sweet home
a - 8,700
b - wire 18 v cats 14
c - young declan
d - 9 mins
e - young declan
f - 5

g
widnes by 8
wigan by 12
hull by 8
leeds by 6
sts by 12

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 6:39 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 739
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 14 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 14
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 12
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 14
Leeds v Castleford: Leeds by 6
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 6
