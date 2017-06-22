a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,200
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Widnes v Leigh: Widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan: Wigan by 6
Hull FC v Wakefield: Hull by 10
Leeds v Castleford: Castleford by 2
St Helens v Salford: St Helens by 8
