Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:00 am
It might not be to everyone's taste but there's an interesting round of fixtures this week? Anyway, it's good to see our club breaking into the bottom 4 for the good of the sport

Good Luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Widnes v Leigh
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Castleford
St Helens v Salford

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:19 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9012
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 10 v 20 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 12
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Myler
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Widnes v Leigh Widnes by 12
Huddersfield v Wigan Huddersfield by 14
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 8
Leeds v Castleford Cas by 10
St Helens v Salford Stains by 7

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:30 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10224
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 32 v 16 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Johnson
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Gidley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Widnes v Leigh Leigh by 22
Huddersfield v Wigan Hudds by 16
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 7
Leeds v Castleford Leeds by 16
St Helens v Salford Saints by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:46 am
A: crowd 9895
B: Wire 18-22 Catalan
C: Atkins
D: 11 mins
E: Clark
F: 6
G:
Widnes by 10
Wigan by 10
Hull by 12
Leeds by 8
Saints by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Thu Jun 22, 2017 9:53 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9100
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 22 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh Widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan Wigan by 8
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 12
Leeds v Castleford Cas by 12
St Helens v Salford Salford by 10

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:07 am
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9200
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 10 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player):Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh Widnes by 12
Huddersfield v Wigan Wigan by 10
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 14
Leeds v Castleford Leeds by 6
St Helens v Salford Saints by 2

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Catalans Home

Thu Jun 22, 2017 11:07 am
) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 9,200
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 30 v 10 Catalans
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Widnes v Leigh widnes by 10
Huddersfield v Wigan hudds by 8
Hull FC v Wakefield Hull by 14
Leeds v Castleford Leeds by 10
St Helens v Salford Sts by 16

